The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, 2026, a public holiday to commemorate this year's Democracy Day celebration.

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, 2026, a public holiday to commemorate this year's Democracy Day celebration.

FG declares June 12 public holiday for Democracy Day: what Nigerians should know

The Federal Government has declared June 12, 2026, a public holiday to mark Nigeria's Democracy Day celebration.

FG has declared Friday, June 12, 2026, a public holiday for Democracy Day.

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The announcement was made on behalf of the government by Interior Minister Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo in a statement signed by Permanent Secretary Dr Magdalene Ajani.

Citizens were urged to uphold democratic values, remain law-abiding, and support national security efforts over the holiday.

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, 2026, a public holiday to commemorate this year's Democracy Day celebration.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Thursday, June 11, 2026, by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

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Dr Magdalene Ajani.

In the statement, the minister congratulated Nigerians on the occasion and urged citizens to reflect on the country's democratic journey and the sacrifices made by those who fought for democratic governance.

Tunji-Ojo described democracy as a system built on the freely expressed will of the people and encouraged Nigerians to continue supporting efforts aimed at strengthening democratic institutions in the country.

Part of the statement read: “As we mark this historic day, every Nigerian is encouraged to remain law-abiding... and remember that the strength of any democracy lies ultimately in the character of its citizens.”

The minister also called on Nigerians to remain committed to the ideals of democracy, national unity, peace, and development.

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Chief MKO Abiola casting his ballot during the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election, widely regarded as Nigeria's freest and fairest election.

According to the ministry, the annual observance of Democracy Day provides an opportunity to celebrate Nigeria's democratic progress and honour the heroes of the June 12, 1993, struggle, widely regarded as one of the freest elections in the country's history.

Democracy Day has been marked on June 12 since 2019, following a decision by the Federal Government to recognise the significance of the date in Nigeria's democratic evolution.

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The public holiday means government offices, schools, banks and many businesses across the country will remain closed on Friday as Nigerians mark the national celebration.

The late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, the prominent symbol of Nigeria's struggle for democratic governance.

Democracy Day is celebrated annually to commemorate Nigeria's return to democratic rule and to honour the legacy of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, widely believed to have won the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

The Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government's unwavering commitment to the rule of law, transparency, and inclusive governance.

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