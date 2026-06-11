EFCC says Ethiopian Airlines plane was used for Nigeria Air unveiling as Sirika fraud trial continues

EFCC tells Abuja court Ethiopian Airlines aircraft was used for Nigeria Air unveiling in Sirika fraud trial as witness gives details.

A witness told an Abuja court that an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft was used for a brief Nigeria Air unveiling during Hadi Sirika’s tenure as Aviation Minister.

The plane was allegedly brought into Nigeria, displayed in Nigeria Air branding for about three days, then flown back to Ethiopia, and the branding removed.

EFCC says the arrangement is part of a wider fraud case involving contract awards and decisions linked to the Nigeria Air project, all of which Sirika denies.

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A prosecution witness has told an FCT High Court in Abuja that the Nigeria Air project during the tenure of former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika involved the use of an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft for a brief public unveiling that has now become central to an ongoing fraud trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleges that the aircraft, painted with Nigeria Air branding, was brought into Nigeria for a limited period and presented to the public as the proposed national carrier before being returned to its owner shortly after.

Nigeria Air

The testimony came from EFCC investigator Christopher Odofin, the agency’s 12th prosecution witness in the case against Sirika and three others, including his daughter and son-in-law.

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Odofin told the court that the aircraft was only in Nigeria between 27 and 29 May 2023 and was used for a static display during the official unveiling of Nigeria Air. He said the jet was flown back to Ethiopia shortly after the event, where its Nigeria Air markings were removed.

He further stated that the arrangement was contained in a charter agreement with Ethiopian Airlines, which allowed the aircraft to be positioned in Abuja for display purposes. According to him, the crew also arrived in Ethiopian Airlines uniforms, while individuals were reportedly assembled locally for ceremonial photographs to support the unveiling.

Hadi Sirika, when he claimed the Nigeria Air project remains a priority for Buhari's government.

The EFCC told the court that the arrangement formed part of a broader investigation into the Nigeria Air project, which it says was executed through multiple contracts awarded under the Federal Ministry of Aviation during Sirika’s tenure.

Odofin also linked parts of the project to a company allegedly associated with a close associate of the former minister, which he said received contract awards connected to the national carrier initiative. He added that investigators had reviewed electronic communications, including a voice note allegedly sent by Sirika directing that certain contract processes be followed.

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The Nigeria Air project was officially unveiled in the final days of the Buhari administration, with government officials describing it as a major step toward establishing a national carrier. However, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority later raised concerns about the readiness of the project, citing gaps in certification requirements.

Fatima Sirika during a previous court case. The EFCC is prosecuting Mr Sirika alongside his daughter, Fatima Sirika

All defendants in the case have denied the allegations.

The court also heard that EFCC has tendered documentary evidence and digital recordings, which it intends to rely on as the trial continues.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji adjourned the matter to 10 June for further hearing.

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