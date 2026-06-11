Christopher Musa challenges Nigerian youths to lead fight against insecurity.

Defence Minister Christopher Musa has urged Nigerian youths to take the lead in tackling insecurity, saying security agencies alone cannot solve the country’s challenges.

Christopher Musa says Nigerian youths must play a leading role in tackling insecurity.

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He stressed that security is a collective responsibility, not the duty of security agencies alone.

The minister urged youths to support security efforts through vigilance, innovation and community engagement.

Musa said empowering young people is key to addressing the root causes of insecurity.

The Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Musa , has challenged Nigerian youths to take a leading role in the fight against insecurity, saying lasting peace and stability cannot be achieved by security agencies alone.

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Musa made the call while addressing young Nigerians at a public event, where he stressed that the country’s youth population remains its greatest asset and must be actively involved in efforts to tackle security challenges affecting communities across the nation.

According to the minister, insecurity has continued to pose a major threat to national development, with issues such as banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other criminal activities affecting lives and livelihoods in different parts of the country.

Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Musa

He said young people have a critical role to play because they are often closest to their communities and are well-positioned to identify suspicious activities and share useful information with relevant authorities.

Musa emphasised that security should not be viewed solely as the responsibility of the military, police and other security agencies, noting that every citizen has a role to play in protecting the country.

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The defence minister urged youths to embrace patriotism, community service and civic responsibility, adding that greater collaboration between citizens and security agencies would help strengthen efforts to address security threats.

He also encouraged young Nigerians to use technology, innovation and social networks positively in supporting national security objectives rather than allowing such platforms to be exploited by criminals and those seeking to destabilise society.

According to him, meaningful youth engagement remains one of the most effective ways to address the root causes of insecurity, including unemployment, social exclusion and vulnerability to criminal recruitment.

Musa further stated that empowering young people through education, skills development and economic opportunities would help reduce crime and create a more stable society.

The minister reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to improving security across the country but stressed that government efforts alone would not be sufficient without the support and participation of citizens.

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Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Musa

His comments come as Nigeria continues to battle various security challenges in several regions, prompting renewed discussions on the need for a whole-of-society approach to tackling insecurity.

The defence minister maintained that with the energy, creativity and numerical strength of Nigerian youths, the country possesses the human resources needed to overcome many of its security challenges if properly mobilised.