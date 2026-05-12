Lafarge Africa expands commitment to women’s health with free breast screening initiative in Lagos

Lafarge Africa expands commitment to women’s health with free breast screening initiative in Lagos

Lafarge Africa expands commitment to women’s health with free breast screening initiative in Lagos

At Lafarge Africa, we walk the talk when it comes to women empowerment, that’s why in commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026 and in furtherance of our theme “The Give to Gain Blueprint: Investing in Women for Sustainable Impact”, we partnered with Leadway Health to deliver a Free Breast Cancer Screening for women in Lagos.

The initiative was informed by the fact that breast cancer is the most common cancer among Nigerian women, with approximately 88 new cases diagnosed daily. It also accounts for roughly 22.7% of all female cancers, with patients frequently presenting at advanced stages (3 or 4), leading to high mortality rates. These drove us to address the key challenges of limited screening, late detection and limited access to treatment.

Lafarge Africa partners with Leadway Health to deliver a Free Breast Cancer Screening for women in Lagos

All roads led to Primary Health Care Centre, Akerele, Surulere, Lagos State, where we moved beyond rhetoric to tangible action by providing women with access to professional screening, medical consultation and targeted health education, reinforcing the importance of early detection in reducing the impact of breast cancer.

Lafarge Africa partners with Leadway Health to deliver a Free Breast Cancer Screening for women in Lagos

Leading the discussion was Gabriel Pollyn, Head of Sustainability and Sponsorship at Lafarge Africa Plc, who noted that the programme helps bridge critical gaps in access to healthcare and information, encouraging women to take ownership of their health.

Dr Atere Abisola highlighted the importance of early detection and regular check-ups

Medical insights were also provided by the Occupational Health Coordinator, Dr Olukemi Albert-Udoh, and the Team Lead at Leadway Health, Dr Atere Abisola, who highlighted the importance of early detection and regular check-ups. As well as encouraging participants to share knowledge within their communities. Adetoro Baiyewu, Supervisor for Health at Surulere Local Government, commended the initiative, acknowledging the impact of bringing essential healthcare services closer to the grassroots.

Lafarge Africa partners with Leadway Health to deliver a Free Breast Cancer Screening for women in Lagos

​At Lafarge Africa, driving sustainable impact remains a priority, and through initiatives like this, we stand committed to improving access to essential healthcare and advancing women’s wellbeing in the community.

The initiative was informed by the fact that breast cancer is the most common cancer among Nigerian women, with approximately 88 new cases diagnosed daily