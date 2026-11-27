Bayern's Musiala suffers another set back ruling him out until next year

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala faces another four to six weeks on the sidelines after aggravating a recurring thigh muscle injury against Lille, delivering a fresh blow to Vincent Kompany's attacking plans

Bayern Munich have suffered another injury blow after Jamal Musiala reportedly tore a muscle fibre in his thigh for the second time in recent months.

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The Germany international is expected to miss four to six weeks, according to Sky, in another frustrating interruption to his attempt to return to regular action.

Musiala suffers fresh injury after comeback

The latest setback reportedly occurred during Bayern's Champions League meeting with OSC Lille, when the previous thigh problem flared up again. Musiala came on as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat but is now facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

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The 23-year-old had only recently returned after suffering a muscle fibre tear in his right thigh while warming up with Germany ahead of their Nations League fixture against the Netherlands in late September.

He subsequently missed several matches for the Bundesliga champions before making his comeback in the 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln. However, his brief return has now been followed by another injury, leaving Bayern manager Vincent Kompany without one of his key creative players.

Another difficult chapter in Musiala's injury struggles

Musiala's latest problem adds to a difficult period that began with a serious injury at the 2025 Club World Cup. He suffered a broken fibula and severe damage to his left ankle during Bayern's meeting with Paris Saint-Germain, keeping him out until January 2026.

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