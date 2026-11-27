Tyson Fury has been medically cleared by the British Boxing Board of Control to face Anthony Joshua in December, removing the final hurdle after mental health claims surfaced in a recent Netflix documentary.

Tyson Fury has been medically cleared to face Anthony Joshua in their highly anticipated all-British heavyweight showdown in December, despite controversy surrounding claims that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

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The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) has confirmed that the former world champion is fit to compete.

Fury Receives Medical Clearance Amid Mental Health Controversy

The British Boxing Board of Control confirmed that Fury, 38, had been cleared to box on 11 December, ending uncertainty over his participation following claims made in a Netflix documentary released on Friday. In the documentary, Fury's wife, Paris, said he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia after being hospitalised in June 2016.

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However, Paris later retracted the statement, insisting that her husband "doesn't have this condition". Netflix subsequently edited the remarks out of the documentary.

The claims raised questions about Fury's eligibility under the BBBoC's 2026 regulations, which list schizophrenia among conditions that may prevent a boxer from obtaining a first professional licence. For existing licence holders, the board retains discretion over any necessary action.

Earlier, BBBoC general secretary Robert Smith said the organisation was dealing with the matter and was confident Fury would be fine.

Heavyweight Showdown Set as Fury Targets Another Comeback

Fury is scheduled to face Joshua, 37, at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in the early hours of 12 December for the vacant WBA 'super' heavyweight world title. The contest represents a long-awaited meeting between two of Britain's biggest boxing stars.

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Fury has openly discussed his mental health struggles, alcohol use and drug addiction. In the documentary, he recalled a turning point in 2017 when he became unhappy with his physical condition and lifestyle after two years away from boxing.

He described that moment as the beginning of his comeback, which saw him refocus on his family and return to training.