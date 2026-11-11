Jamal Musiala: What next for German-Nigerian star after strange health problems that 'can't be cured'

Musiala's career has taken a devastating turn, from being labelled one of the game's brightest talents to 12 months of persistent injuries.

Just two years ago, Jamal Musiala, who is of Nigerian descent, was being spoken of as one of world football’s brightest young stars.

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However, he has now endured a brutal 18 months. A serious leg break at the 2025 Club World Cup kept him out for half a season.

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He returned only to suffer further setbacks, and this summer he collapsed twice in four days during pre-season.

Jamal Musiala || Imago

Jamal Musiala substituted after collapsing || Imago

The diagnosis was a neurological dysfunction causing brief absence seizures, a condition that cannot simply be cured, though it can be managed with medication.

Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeneß has now publicly voiced the fear many have been whispering. “We are facing a dilemma,” he said.

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“He is suffering from an illness that cannot simply be cured, but it can be controlled to a certain extent with medication. But whether he will have the same performance potential that he once had…”

German-Nigerian star Jamal Musiala has three goals to his name. | Imago

Hoeneß even raised the contractual implications of Musiala’s reduced output, leaving little doubt about the seriousness of the situation.

A subsequent hamstring injury has kept the midfielder sidelined since September, though he has recently returned to training.

The question now is whether Musiala can find a way back. Few players of his age have carried such heavy expectations, and fewer still have been forced to confront both a chronic medical condition and a string of physical setbacks so early in their careers.

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