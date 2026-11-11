Jamal Musiala: What next for German-Nigerian star after strange health problems that 'can't be cured'
Just two years ago, Jamal Musiala, who is of Nigerian descent, was being spoken of as one of world football’s brightest young stars.
He finished as joint top scorer at Euro 2024, a creative force for Bayern Munich, and the face of Germany’s next generation; the then-21-year-old appeared destined for greatness.
However, he has now endured a brutal 18 months. A serious leg break at the 2025 Club World Cup kept him out for half a season.
He returned only to suffer further setbacks, and this summer he collapsed twice in four days during pre-season.
The diagnosis was a neurological dysfunction causing brief absence seizures, a condition that cannot simply be cured, though it can be managed with medication.
Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeneß has now publicly voiced the fear many have been whispering. “We are facing a dilemma,” he said.
“He is suffering from an illness that cannot simply be cured, but it can be controlled to a certain extent with medication. But whether he will have the same performance potential that he once had…”
Hoeneß even raised the contractual implications of Musiala’s reduced output, leaving little doubt about the seriousness of the situation.
A subsequent hamstring injury has kept the midfielder sidelined since September, though he has recently returned to training.
The question now is whether Musiala can find a way back. Few players of his age have carried such heavy expectations, and fewer still have been forced to confront both a chronic medical condition and a string of physical setbacks so early in their careers.
At his best, he is an electric attacking midfielder with steady output, producing 21 goals in the 2024-25 season. Bayern will hope he can finally return to his absolute best and put these sad months behind him.