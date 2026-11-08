Musiala has an incurable illness — Bayern chief provides worrying update on Germany international

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß has voiced deep concerns regarding Jamal Musiala's neurological dysfunction.

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß has questioned the future of Jamal Musiala, detailing deep concerns over the midfielder's ongoing health issues and his massive contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 23-year-old Germany international has endured a prolonged absence from the pitch following a series of medical emergencies.

Musiala collapsed twice during pre-season preparations in August 2026, leading to a diagnosis of a neurological dysfunction that causes brief absence seizures. He has not returned to competitive action since the second incident.

The diagnosis follows a difficult period for the attacking midfielder, who previously suffered a serious injury during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Hoeness said

Speaking on the BR programme "Sonntags-Stammtisch", Hoeneß explained the club face an unprecedented scenario regarding one of their premier assets.

"We're in a dilemma with him. He has an illness that cannot simply be cured, but can be managed to some extent with medication," Hoeneß stated.

Despite the medical intervention, the Bayern chief expressed pessimism about the player's physical trajectory. "However, whether he will ever regain the level of performance he once had remains uncertain," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The contract dilemma

The medical uncertainty is compounded by the staggering financial terms of Musiala's current deal. In February 2025, Bayern Munich signed the midfielder to a blockbuster contract extension running until June 2030.

The agreement guarantees Musiala an annual salary of up to €26 million, making him one of the highest earners in the history of German football.

Hoeneß addressed the financial burden this places on the Bavarian club: