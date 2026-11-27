Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has firmly ruled out a January exit for Calvin Bassey amid interest from Manchester United

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has firmly dismissed speculation linking Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey with a January move to Manchester United.

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The Spanish tactician insists the 26-year-old remains an integral part of his plans and will not be allowed to leave during the winter transfer window.

Arbeloa insists Bassey is not for sale

Manchester United are reportedly among several clubs monitoring Bassey following his impressive performances for Fulham. However, any hopes of securing the defender’s signature in January have suffered a major setback after Arbeloa made his position clear.

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Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Fulham’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth, the manager expressed his satisfaction with the Nigerian’s contributions and ruled out a mid-season departure.

“I’m so happy with Calvin. Obviously, he’s not on sale. No chance that he can leave this club in January. I think he’s happy here, he’s one of our captains, he’s one of our leaders,” Arbeloa told reporters.

The Fulham boss also emphasised Bassey’s leadership qualities, highlighting his importance to the dressing room and the club’s defensive organisation. His comments underline the defender’s growing influence beyond his responsibilities on the pitch.

Fulham plan to secure defender’s future

Bassey has established himself as a key figure at Craven Cottage since arriving from Ajax in 2023. His physical strength, defensive versatility and experience have made him an important asset for the London club.

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The former Rangers defender has also continued to play a significant role for Nigeria’s Super Eagles, featuring prominently in international competitions.

Meanwhile, Fulham are reportedly taking steps to secure his long-term future, with discussions over a new contract already underway. Such negotiations could make any potential transfer more difficult for Manchester United and other interested clubs.