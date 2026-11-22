Barcelona came back from two goals down to beat Villarreal, reclaiming their league lead.

Barcelona staged a spectacular second-half comeback to defeat Villarreal 3-2 at the Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon, overcoming a shocking early deficit to restore their three-point lead at the summit of the LALIGA standings.

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The Matchweek 13 encounter forced Hansi Flick’s side to dig incredibly deep after a disastrous start, which saw them trail by two goals within the opening seven minutes.

Dominating possession and territory, the Blaugrana mounted a relentless second-half siege to break the visitors' resolve, turning the game on its head with three goals in a devastating 10-minute spell to snatch all three points.

Key match details

Villarreal silenced the Camp Nou crowd immediately, capitalising on uncharacteristically lax defending from the hosts. In the 5th minute, Tajon Buchanan broke the deadlock, finishing past goalkeeper Joan García to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

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