Pastor Kumuyi during one of his teachings

Pastor Kumuyi during one of his teachings

World Book of Records honours Pastor Kumuyi for global outreach that reached 50 million people in five years

Pastor William Kumuyi has been honoured by the World Book of Records for his global outreach, education and humanitarian work.

Pastor William Kumuyi has been recognised by the World Book of Records, London, for his contributions to education, humanitarian service and global outreach.

Kumuyi said his five-year Global Crusade with Kumuyi initiative reached more than 50 million people and recorded over 900,000 conversions.

The recognition places him in the organisation's Excellence E1 category for exceptional achievements and distinguished service.

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Pastor William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has been recognised by the World Book of Records, London, for his contributions to education, humanitarian service and global outreach.

Kumuyi announced the recognition on his official X handle on Sunday, sharing an inclusion letter issued by the organisation and signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Santosh Shukla.

Pastor William Kumuyi went from being a professor to the founder of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry

"I received an Inclusion Letter from the World Book of Records, London. Humbled by this recognition, my focus remains unchanged: winning souls for Christ. Through five years of #GCK, God enabled us to reach over 50 million lives and see more than 900,000 saved. All glory to God alone," he wrote.

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The letter confirmed his recognition in the organisation's Excellence E1 category, described as reserved for individuals with exceptional achievements and distinguished service across various fields.

According to the World Book of Records, the recognition was awarded for his "outstanding contributions to education, academic excellence, visionary leadership, global outreach initiatives, humanitarian service, and community development, impacting millions of lives across continents through faith-based leadership, educational advancement, and international social empowerment programmes."

Inclusion letter received by Pastor Kumuyi

The organisation described E1 awardees as individuals who set benchmarks of excellence and motivate future generations through their dedication, leadership and impact.

The recognition centres largely on Kumuyi's Global Crusade with Kumuyi initiative, a five-year outreach programme through which he said God enabled his ministry to reach over 50 million people and record more than 900,000 conversions.

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The crusade has taken Kumuyi and his ministry across multiple continents, with large-scale evangelism events drawing hundreds of thousands of attendees at individual gatherings across Africa and beyond.

Deeper Life congregation

William Folorunso Kumuyi founded the Deeper Christian Life Ministry in 1973 as a Bible study group at the University of Lagos, where he was a mathematics lecturer. The ministry has since grown into one of Nigeria's largest and most globally recognised Pentecostal churches, with branches across more than 100 countries.