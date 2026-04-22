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Iran declares US blockade and ship seizure an ‘act of war,’ vows to fight back

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 10:18 - 22 April 2026
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi declares US blockade and ship seizure an ‘act of war’
The Iranian government has described the US's ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the recent attack on its cargo ship as an act of war.
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  • Iran's Foreign Minister accuses the US of engaging in an 'act of war'

  • Iran says the US is holding the crew of the seized Iranian commercial ship hostage

  • Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi says Iran will not submit to bullying

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In a post on his official X account, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi tackled the American government over what he describes as an act of war and a violation of the peace deal.

Aragchi called Trump's ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz an act of war and a violation of the ceasefire both nations entered into in Pakistan two weeks ago. He further tagged the US recent attack and seizure of an Iranian-flagged commercial vessel an even greater violation and accused the US Navy of holding the crew hostage.

Aragchi, who has been Iran's mouthpiece during its ongoing conflict with the US, stated that the country would defend its interests and resist bullying.

"Blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire.

Striking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation.

Iran knows how to neutralize restrictions, how to defend its interests, and how to resist bullying."

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Iran's latest stance follows America's recent attack and seizure of an Iranian-flagged commercial vessel named TOUSKA at the Gulf of Oman. President Trump, who announced the seizure, stated that the ship had a subsisting sanctions by the US Treasury for its prior history of illegal activities.

Following the seizure, the Pentangon revealed that the shipment, which was coming from Beijing was laden with chemicals used in making ballistic missiles. In retaliation, the Iranian forces launched drone attacks targeting multiple U.S. warships in the Sea of Oman.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei - Ceasefire talks between the US and Iran in jeopardy as both nations pull out of Islamabad talks

No end in sight in the US-Iran conflict

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So far, the situation appears to be deteriorating rapidly in the conflict between the United States and Iran. Following the deadline of the two weeks peace deal deadline, both nations agreed in Islamabad, Pakistan, that President Trump has declared that there will be a continuous blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to restrict Iran from selling oil or receiving weapon supplies.

The ongoing US blockade is a step back from Trump's initial claim that Iran has agreed to the unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after the US also ensured China agreed to stop selling weapons to the Islamic Republic.

China warns US not to meddle in its affairs, declares intensions to continue navigating the Strait of Hormuz

The Chinese Minister of Defence denied the agreement and warned the US not to meddle in its affairs, while the Iranian government also announced its decision to block the Strait of Hormuz, in what has been an impasse between both nations, who have failed to reach a peace deal to end hostilities.

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President Trump recently extended the ceasefire to give the Iranian side the chance to present a unified agreement after several of its top government officials, including the former Supreme Leader Ayahtollah Khomenei, were killed in US and Israel-targeted bombings.

It's left to be seen whether the Iranians will present the US side, led by Vice President JD Vance, with an offer or if bombing campaigns will resume as promised by Trump.

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