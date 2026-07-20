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Inside Heliconia Park Hotel & Spa Lagos’ Exclusive Cocktail Evening with Lagos’ Business and Tourism Leaders

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 11:27 - 20 July 2026
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Heliconia Park Hotel & Spa Lagos remains focused on delivering exceptional service
Heliconia Park Hotel & Spa Lagos recently hosted an exclusive cocktail evening attended by Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, distinguished business leaders, and key guests across the oil and gas, hospitality, and corporate sectors.
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The event marked the first in a series of curated experiences designed to position the brand as a social catalyst and destination in Lagos.

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Held at the hotel’s elegant Victoria Island property, the evening brought together guests for an immersive experience that reflected Heliconia’s evolving vision of modern hospitality, one that blends luxury, lifestyle, business, wellness, and meaningful social engagement in a refined and welcoming environment.

Guests were treated to an evening of curated music, premium cocktails, a guided tour of the facilities, exceptional dining, and engaging conversations, all thoughtfully designed to reflect the brand’s commitment to elevated hospitality experiences. From the ambience to the service and carefully selected culinary offerings, every detail reflected Heliconia’s broader mission to create spaces where guests feel comfortable, connected, and at home.

"At Heliconia Park Hotel & Spa Lagos, we are creating spaces that are not only refined but truly welcoming,” said Pasquale Fiore, Managing Director of Heliconia Park Hotel & Spa Lagos. “With our growing hospitality offerings, we are extending the brand’s philosophy of luxury into experiences where every guest feels extra special, comfortable, and at home.”

The cocktail evening also provided guests with a closer look at Heliconia Park’s expanding offerings, including its premium newly inaugurated restaurant and Pool bar OASIS Gourmet, the luxury poolside experience, the upcoming wellness centre and spa, and the anticipated convention centre, all of which form part of the brand’s long-term vision to become a complete destination for both corporate and lifestyle audiences in Lagos.

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Speaking on the significance of the gathering, the management highlighted the importance of creating hospitality experiences that go beyond accommodation to foster connection, relaxation, networking, and memorable experiences within the city’s growing social and business landscape.

The evening brought together a dynamic mix of government representatives, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and hospitality stakeholders, reflecting Heliconia’s growing reputation as a destination for premium experiences and high-level engagement.

As the brand continues to expand its offerings, Heliconia Park Hotel & Spa Lagos remains focused on delivering exceptional service, outstanding experiences, and premium amenities that contribute to Lagos’ evolving hospitality, tourism, and lifestyle ecosystem.

For reservations and enquiries, please call: +234 707 452 5979

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