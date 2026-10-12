inDrive, others, canvass for improved collaboration to promote Safety for drivers, riders

inDrive, a global mobility and delivery services platform, and other stakeholders in Nigeria’s mobility sector have called for stronger collaboration to promote safe driving practices and improve the safety of drivers and riders.

The call was made at the third edition of the inDrive Safety Summit, themed “Transparency,” held in Abuja.

In his welcome remarks, the Country Manager, inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji, said the ride-hailing platform was created to provide affordable and safe transportation services to riders.

Oladimeji explained that the summit was organised to educate and engage key stakeholders on safety and mobility, with the aim of developing practical solutions and achieving measurable results.

He noted that safe mobility required the active participation of drivers, passengers, government agencies, and other stakeholders across the transportation ecosystem. He added that drivers had a critical role in ensuring trips were conducted responsibly and safely.

According to him, inDrive has established collaborations with government agencies to improve driver verification processes, strengthen response times with the Nigeria Police Force, and enhance driver onboarding in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

In his presentation, Driver Marketing Lead for Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, Adimaldo Silva, said inDrive had highlighted several safety features that are live to protect both riders and drivers.

According to Silva, these features include liveness checks, order-feed moderation, dangerous-area alerts and In-app chat moderation, among others. He explained that the dangerous-area alerts identify locations with higher safety risks, enabling drivers to remain more vigilant while operating in such areas.

In her remarks, Director, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Jane Ojinta, who represented the Permanent Secretary, noted that road connectivity and safety remained a shared responsibility that requires the active participation of government, private-sector operators, drivers, passengers and other stakeholders.

Ojinta urged inDrive and other mobility operators to sustain investments in driver verification, vehicle safety, passenger protection, emergency response systems and public awareness.

She reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for innovation and investment in the transportation sector, while supporting initiatives that advance safer, more efficient, accessible, and sustainable mobility solutions for Nigerians.

“I urge all stakeholders to strengthen collaboration, embrace appropriate technology, and uphold the highest standards of safety and service delivery. Together, we can build a transportation system that inspires public confidence, supports economic growth, and safeguards the well-being of all road users,” he said.

Also speaking, Assistant Corps Commander, Unit Commander, FRSC Life Camp, Laraba J. Shanwa, stated that the agency places significant emphasis on collaboration, especially in road safety management.

Shanwa urged mobility service operators to consider collaborations in the areas of drivers’ training and retraining, organised public awareness campaigns to address identified areas of concern, data-informed interventions to reduce road traffic crashes and improved safety standards for fleet operations.

Delivering the goodwill message on behalf of the Director, Federal Capital Territory, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Festus Achu commended inDrive for organising the summit to promote safety, security, and accountability in the e-hailing industry.

Achu noted the need for stronger collaboration among government agencies, technology platforms, drivers, security agencies, and the public to improve road safety and security. He added that DRTS was open to working with inDrive to ensure its drivers fulfil all applicable regulatory obligations, including driver training, profiling, vehicle certification, and the maintenance of valid vehicle documents.

The summit also featured panel sessions involving key stakeholders across Nigeria’s transportation ecosystem.