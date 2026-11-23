Amnesty International has called for an independent investigation after a foreign tourist accused the Emir of Daura of touching her breasts without consent during a palace visit.

A foreign tourist accused the Emir of Daura of touching her breasts without consent during a palace visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said she recorded the encounter using Meta smart glasses and shared the video after leaving Nigeria.

Amnesty International has demanded an independent investigation by the Katsina State Government and police.

The Daura Emirate Council says it is examining the video to determine whether it is authentic or manipulated.

A foreign tourist has accused the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, of sexually assaulting her during a visit to his palace in Katsina State, prompting Amnesty International to demand an independent investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman, who identifies herself as Mirka and uses the Instagram handle @beduinqa, shared a video of her encounter with the traditional ruler, alleging that he touched her breasts without her consent.

In a series of posts on Instagram, the tourist said the incident happened on November 14, 2026, when she visited the Emir's palace during a 30-day tour of Nigeria.

According to her account, she was taken into an elegantly furnished room where she sat with the Emir and had a conversation with him.

She alleged that the traditional ruler held her hand and played with it before hugging and kissing her on the cheek.

However, she said the encounter became uncomfortable when he allegedly touched her breasts despite her objections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recounting the incident, she said she repeatedly told him, "Emir, no, no, no, no. Emir, you cannot be touching," but he allegedly laughed at her objections.

So this white lady is doing a tour of Nigeria, she went to the North, only for the Emir of Daura to grab her breast, he didn’t know she was recording with Meta Glasses. She began recording as soon as he grabbed her hand & started rubbing it, what a useless man! https://t.co/DyI1d5yx8d — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) November 22, 2026

The tourist said she was shocked by the experience, particularly because she had travelled through different parts of Nigeria without experiencing sexual assault in public spaces.

She also disclosed that she recorded the encounter using Meta smart glasses and waited until she had left Nigeria before sharing her account publicly.

The tourist, who described the experience as disturbing, suggested that other women might have experienced similar treatment but did not provide evidence to support the claim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the allegation, Amnesty International Nigeria called on the Katsina State Government and the Nigeria Police Force to immediately investigate the incident.

In a statement published on November 22, 2026, the human rights organisation described the allegations as deeply disturbing and demanded a transparent and independent investigation.

Amnesty also called for the Emir to be held accountable if found culpable, insisting that any proceedings should follow due process and a fair trial.

The organisation said the incident presented an opportunity for Nigerian authorities to demonstrate that nobody was above the law.

Meanwhile, the Daura Emirate Council has confirmed that it is examining the viral video to establish its authenticity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ibrahim Daura, the Sarkin Labaran Daura, told The Guardian that the council was checking whether the footage had been manipulated or artificially generated.

He said the emirate would issue an official statement after completing its review of the video.

The council's position followed an earlier report by Punch in which an unnamed palace source denied the allegation, described it as false and said an official response would be released.

The source acknowledged that the tourist visited the palace but disputed her account of what happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Emir has not personally responded to the allegation in the reports reviewed, while the Katsina State Government has yet to issue a detailed response.