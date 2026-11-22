José Mourinho has refused to take sides in the ongoing fallout between Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus, declaring that he is washing his hands of the matter.

The Real Madrid manager was asked about Ronaldo’s international retirement during a pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Celta Vigo.

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It was the first FIFA window without the all-time leading scorer after the Portuguese star walked away following a bitter dispute with Jesus.

Ronaldo Portuguese legend || Imago

Mourinho, a fellow Portuguese, immediately shut the question down. “No, no, no,” he said while gesturing.

“As a Portuguese, the only thing I say is that I want Portugal to win always. After that, I wash my hands, and I don’t talk.”

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He then stood up and left the press conference, declining to make any further comment on the situation that saw Ronaldo leave the national team camp after being left on the bench.

Every player walked out wearing jerseys bearing Ronaldo’s name and the iconic No. 7. A large banner reading “Obrigado, capitão” was displayed in the stands, while new No. 7 Carlos Forbs wore a redesigned version of the shirt.

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Sources close to the Al-Nassr forward told the outlet that the 41-year-old felt uncomfortable with the scale of the planned ceremony and believed the timing was wrong, coming just over a week after he announced the end of his 23-year Portugal career.

The Special One’s neutral stance comes after weeks of tension between Ronaldo and Jesus, which culminated in the forward’s decision to end his international career.