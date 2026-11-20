Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on 1000 goals despite costly penalty miss

Cristiano Ronaldo moved within 14 goals of the historic 1,000-career-goal landmark on Friday night, but a penalty miss and a 3-1 defeat for Al-Nassr against Al-Ahli left the Portuguese star frustrated.

The 41-year-old opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the rearranged Saudi Pro League fixture in Jeddah.

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Capitalising on a defensive error, Ronaldo finished calmly to register his 986th official goal for club and country.

The strike continued his relentless pursuit of a milestone no player has ever officially reached in competitive matches.

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🤖🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo scores and reaches 986 career goals; only 14 to go to the Milestone. https://t.co/s3FHDhJYFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2026

Just four minutes later, however, Ronaldo was handed the chance to double Al-Nassr’s lead from the penalty spot.

He sent goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the wrong way but saw his powerful effort strike the post.

Al-Ahli fought back strongly. Galeno equalised on the stroke of half-time, before Ivan Toney converted a second-half penalty and Roger Ibañez sealed the 3-1 victory.

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The result left Al-Nassr third in the table and denied them the chance to go top.

Despite the setback, Ronaldo’s personal tally now stands at 986 goals (838 at club level and a record 146 for Portugal before his international retirement).