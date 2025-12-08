8 Nollywood Classics That’ll Make You Laugh Until Your Sides Hurt

From hustle to overbearing aunties and village drama, these old Nollywood films were a mirror to Nigerian life that we secretly relate to.

There’s something about the early days of Nollywood comedies that modern films can’t quite replicate. Maybe it’s the spontaneous laughter in the living room when you watch with family or the actor’s exaggerated expressions.

If you grew up in Nigeria in the 90s or early 2000s , chances are you’ve had one of those nights glued to your TV, clutching your stomach as laughter bubbled uncontrollably.

From hustle to overbearing aunties and village drama, these films were a mirror to Nigerian life that we secretly relate to.

1. Nneka the Pretty Serpent

Rewatching Nneka the Pretty Serpent can be humbling. You'd wonder how certain scenes scared you as a child to the point where you couldn’t sleep or move around the house alone at night. Rooted in the Nigerians’ belief in supernatural powers and superstitions, the movie had all the drama, fantasy, and ridiculous moments that you can't help but laugh at.

While Nneka's story is dark and intense, it's the side characters and their overreactions that make it hilarious.

2. Osuofia in London

If you’ve never watched Osuofia’s antics abroad, you haven’t lived. Rewatching this movie will highlight issues like patriarchy and misogyny , but the scenes are downright hilarious.

The movie follows the story of a simple village man, Osuofia (Nkem Owoh), who travels to London to claim his brother's inheritance and is confronted with culture shocks and misunderstandings that will have you rolling.

3. Karishika

At first glance, a dark movie about a fallen angel sounds intense, but the way the actors delivered certain scenes turned the film into an unintentional comedy classic. The over-the-top evil laughs, dramatic fights, and the kind of special effects only 90s Nollywood could pull off.

4. Aki na Ukwa

This movie launched Osita Iheme's (Aki) and Chinedu Ikedieze's (Pawpaw) careers. They are one of the most iconic comedic duos in Nollywood; their mischievous adventures are pure joy. From street-level chaos to family shenanigans, their antics are timeless.

Aki na Ukwa portrays two mischievous young boys and captures the playful chaos of Nigerian neighbourhoods — everyone knows an Aki or Pawpaw in their life.

5. Glamour Girls

Glamour Girls showcased ambition, friendship, and misadventures in Lagos. The hilarity comes from exaggerated schemes and the inevitable consequences.

Many people believed and still believe that Lagos is the land of fortune, and Glamour Girls expertly captured that as well as women's independence within Nigeria's traditionally patriarchal society through escorting.

6. Baby Police

Baby Police is pure childhood chaos on screen. Dada, a mischievous kid, takes it upon himself to form his own “Baby Police Force" to “police” their neighbourhood, and of course, everything quickly goes hilariously wrong.

The film captures that mischievous energy we all remember from our own childhoods. It's funny, light-hearted, and full of those moments that make you laugh out loud while secretly rooting for the kids.

7. Mr Ibu

John Okafor is a comedy legend, and Mr Ibu shows exactly why. His bumbling, clueless character keeps getting into ridiculous situations, whether it’s love gone wrong or everyday errands turning into disasters.

His facial expressions, gestures, and timing are priceless. The compilation of his movies are silly, chaotic, and just the kind of humour that makes you want to watch it again and again.

8. The Visit