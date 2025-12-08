The Only Harmattan Skincare Routine You Need This Year

Harmattan has been shy this year. Rain is still falling in places that should be dry by now, and the usual dusty chill hasn’t fully shown face. Still, it never hurts to be ready. Once that dry air finally rolls in, your skin will start acting up fast. There would be tightness, ashiness, and random spots of irritation if you have sensitive skin.



This guide breaks down a simple Harmattan routine that actually works and keeps your skin comfortable all season.

1. Start With Gentle Cleansing

Gentle cleansing makes a huge difference during harmattan because it removes dirt and impurities without stripping the skin of the natural oils it needs. Harsh cleansers do the opposite. They wash away essential lipids that keep moisture locked in, leaving the skin tight, flaky, and irritated. Dry-season weather already stresses the skin barrier. Harsh soaps can also disrupt your pH balance, making your barrier work harder than it should. Scrubbing vigorously doesn’t help either. It can cause microtears, trigger inflammation, and worsen dryness.

A gentle routine is enough.

Use clean hands, lukewarm water, and a mild cleanser . Massage it into your face for about 45 to 60 seconds, rinse well, and pat dry with a soft towel. No tugging, no over-scrubbing, and no harsh foams. Follow up with moisturiser immediately to lock in hydration. Read Also: What Does Snail Mucin Do? The K-Beauty Ingredient That Actually Lives Up to the Hype

If you have dry skin, Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Cleansing Oil sees 50% soybean oil and 0.1% ginseng seed oil dissolve makeup and sunscreen easily. Its removes impurities without clogging pores or drying out the skin.

Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Cleansing Oil

It’s hydrating but might be too oily for acne-prone types, and people with sensitive skin might react to some ingredients. Check out our cleansers guide to find the right product for you.

2. Exfoliate Carefully, Not Every Day

Gentle exfoliation removes the layer of dead, flaky skin cells that sits on the surface during harmattan. That buildup blocks hydration, making it harder for your moisturisers and serums to work the way they should. Removing it helps products absorb better. The key here is gentle.

Use mild scrubs or light chemical exfoliants only a few times a week. Over-exfoliating can compromise the skin barrier, so keep it minimal, especially if your skin is already feeling sensitive or tight.

3. Drink Enough Water

Hydration starts internally. Dry weather dehydrates the body faster than you realise, and the skin shows it first. Increasing your water intake helps your skin stay plump, reduces flakiness, and supports everything else you’re doing in your routine. It’s the simplest step, but it makes every other step work better.

4. Switch to a Thicker Moisturiser

A harmattan routine isn’t complete without a heavier cream . These moisturisers have a thicker texture that forms a protective layer on the skin. That layer acts like a seal, trapping moisture, protecting the barrier, and preventing hydration from evaporating into the dry air. This is the season to look out for richer ingredients.

Ceramides, shea butter, hyaluronic acid, oils, and humectants help replenish moisture and repair the skin’s natural lipid barrier. That barrier is often compromised during harmattan, and restoring it helps your skin stay plump, moisturised, and calm.

Thicker moisturisers also extend how long your skin stays hydrated. Instead of drying up within an hour, your skin holds moisture for longer periods. You won’t feel the need to reapply lotion every single time you wash your hands or step outside. Dry air and low humidity can worsen irritation, but a heavy cream works like a shield. It keeps moisture sealed in and reduces the effects of harsh weather on the skin.

5. Don’t Skip Sunscreen

Harmattan tricked many people into believing they don’t need sunscreen because the weather feels cool. UV rays don’t go on break, and they still cause damage even when the air is dry. Sunscreen protects your skin from UV exposure, slows down irritation, and prevents further moisture loss. Aim for a broad-spectrum sunscreen and apply it daily. It’s a non-negotiable part of keeping the skin healthy during the season.

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence SPF 50+ PA++++

This ultra-lightweight sunscreen is formulated with hyaluronic acid and royal jelly extract doubles as a hydrating skincare step.

6. Take Lip Care Seriously

We see discussions on SPF sunscreens for the face and body, but the lips never make it to the debate. Harmattan always attacks the lips first. The combination of dry air and constant dust leads to chapping, peeling, and sometimes painful cracking. A proper lip routine saves you from that.

Nivea Hydro care Lip Balm with SPF 15+ for Dry & Cracked Lips

Nivea Hydro care Lip Balm with SPF 15+ for Dry & Cracked Lips is formulated with emollients and humectants like Shea Butter, which deeply nourish and seal in moisture. Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil and beeswax also help restore the skin’s natural barrier and prevent irritation. Although it carries an SPF 15 rating, this lip balm filters out approximately 93% of harmful UVB rays, offering solid daily protection against sun-induced chapping and premature ageing. Check out our guide on the best SPF for your lips. Drink water, avoid licking or picking your lips, and choose a rich balm during the day, preferably one with SPF . At night, use a thicker lip treatment. Avoid balms with menthol or strong fragrances, as they can worsen irritation.

A Simple Nighttime Routine

While you sleep, your skin is in recovery mode, remodelling collagen, regenerating cells, and repairing damage from pollution and UV exposure . Keep this part simple but effective.



Cleanse gently to remove the day’s dust, apply your thicker moisturiser, and finish with lip balm. That’s enough for your skin to stay hydrated until morning.

If you love no-frills, neat, and clean skincare, then this is the one for you. Simple’s Age-Resisting Night Cream combines antioxidant-rich green tea, vitamin E, and skin-soothing allantoin to boost skin renewal and combat early signs of ageing. Check out our product guide for the best night creams.

Small habits help your skin stay comfortable during harmattan: Drink more water throughout the day.

Keep a humidifier or a bowl of water in your room at night.

Avoid long, hot showers that strip moisture.

Carry a pocket-sized moisturiser or hand cream. These small steps support your routine and make a noticeable difference.