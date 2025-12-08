Pixel 10 Users Can Stop Google Maps From Draining Their Batteries

Instead of showing full-colour maps, labels, and extra interface elements, it displays only the most critical navigation information.

Google has introduced a new Power-Saving Mode in Google Maps , designed to help users conserve battery during navigation. The update is currently exclusive to the Google Pixel 10 series , offering drivers a more efficient way to navigate without draining their phone’s battery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This feature comes at a time when many Nigerians rely on Google Maps for daily commutes, long drives, and even exploring new areas, making battery efficiency a growing concern. Similar in purpose to other energy-saving tools, this mode strips down the standard Google Maps interface to show only essential navigation details, keeping drivers focused on the road while extending device battery life.

What Google Maps Power-Saving Mode Is

Google Maps Power-Saving Mode transforms the traditional map display into a minimalist layout. Instead of showing full-colour maps, labels, and extra interface elements, it displays only the most critical navigation information.



Drivers can still see the next turn, the distance to the destination, and the basic route direction, but without the battery-intensive visuals that generally run in the background.

The feature also leverages the Pixel 10’s Always On Display (AOD) technology. By switching to a black-and-white display, Power-Saving Mode effectively reduces screen power consumption, particularly on OLED screens where black pixels are essentially turned off. For users who spend hours on the road, this mode can make a significant difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How the New Power-Saving Mode Works

Activating Power-Saving Mode is straightforward for Pixel 10 owners. Once a user begins Turn-by-Turn Navigation, they simply press the phone’s power button. Google Maps immediately switches to a simplified, monochrome interface. This layout removes non-essential visual elements, focusing entirely on the next turn, route overview, and distance remaining.

By cutting down on colour and interface complexity, the phone conserves battery, potentially adding up to four extra hours of navigation time on a single charge under ideal conditions. It is important to note that the feature currently works only in driving mode and in portrait orientation. Walking, cycling, or public transit navigation will not activate Power-Saving Mode, and landscape mode is not supported.

How to Use Power-Saving Mode on Your Pixel 10

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pixel 10 users can activate Google Maps Power-Saving Mode in a few simple steps: Open Google Maps on your Pixel 10. Enter your destination and start Turn-by-Turn Navigation. Once navigation begins, press the power button. The screen will switch to Power-Saving Mode, displaying a monochrome, stripped-down map. To return to the full Google Maps interface, press the power button again or tap the screen. This approach ensures that drivers can keep navigation running while conserving battery, without sacrificing important route information. The feature is particularly useful for long drives, trips in areas with limited charging options, or times when conserving energy is critical.

Limitations to Consider

While Google Maps Power-Saving Mode is a helpful addition, there are a few limitations users should be aware of: It is exclusive to the Google Pixel 10 series, so older Pixel models or other Android phones are not yet supported.

The feature only functions during driving navigation. Routes for walking, cycling, or public transit will not activate Power-Saving Mode.

It works only in portrait orientation, meaning landscape mode is not compatible.

Activation relies solely on the power button during navigation. There is no manual toggle within the app’s settings. Despite these limitations, the feature provides a practical solution for drivers who spend long hours on the road, helping to extend battery life without sacrificing essential navigation functions.

Why This Feature Matters

Battery drain has long been a concern for Google Maps users, especially in Nigeria, where long commutes, road trips, and unreliable charging access are common. Navigation apps consume significant power due to GPS, data usage, and constant screen-on time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Power-Saving Mode, Pixel 10 users can travel farther while maintaining navigation, reducing the anxiety of a dying phone mid-journey. This is particularly relevant for Nigerians using Google Maps for work, commuting, or exploring new areas. The mode ensures drivers can rely on the app for more extended periods without frequent recharging.

By streamlining the interface and removing unnecessary visual elements, Google has also made the navigation experience less distracting, focusing solely on essential route information. This minimalistic approach can make trips safer and more efficient, while also improving the phone’s overall energy management.