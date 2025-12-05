How to Stop Fixing the People You’re Attracted To

Many of us are guilty of meeting new people and thinking, “I could help them become better.” It’s this instinct that makes you a nurturer, a healer, a soft-hearted lover. But it’s also the instinct that leaves you exhausted, emotionally drained, and questioning why you keep ending up in relationships that feel like rehabilitation programmes instead of partnerships.

Let’s talk about how to break that cycle, without becoming hardened or cold.

Why We Try to “Fix” People We’re Attracted To

Some people don’t intentionally go out searching for broken partners. Often, it comes from a desire to feel needed, a belief that love has to be earned through effort, a pattern of being the “strong one” in every relationship or even past trauma that made you accustomed to doing emotional work alone.

You may think you’re rescuing them, but deep down, you’re hoping they’ll become someone who can finally care for you back. That’s why it hurts so much when they don’t.

It’s not a weakness. It’s a misplaced strength.

Why This Pattern Doesn’t Lead to Healthy Love





Trying to “fix” your partner creates an unbalanced dynamic. One person becomes the builder, and the other becomes the project.

A partner should be a companion, not an assignment. And because you’re doing emotional heavy lifting, resentment quietly grows. You start feeling unappreciated, overworked, taken advantage of and lonely even though you’re “in love.”

People rarely change unless they want to, not because they owe it to you.

How to Recognise When You’re Slipping Into Fixer Mode