Lagos bans roadside ram sales ahead of Eid-el-Kabir

The Lagos State Government has warned traders against selling rams on highways and road medians ahead of Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The government says enforcement will intensify during the festive period to prevent traffic obstruction and environmental violations.

Residents have also been warned to dispose of animal waste properly or risk sanctions.

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The Lagos State Government has restated its ban on the sale of rams and other livestock on highways, road medians and other unauthorised public spaces, warning that enforcement will be intensified in the days leading up to Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, issued the warning on Monday during a media parley in Lagos, stressing that traders who take advantage of the festive season to sell livestock must not obstruct traffic, endanger public safety or compromise environmental sanitation in the state.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

What is banned and where

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According to Wahab, the restriction covers the sale and display of rams and livestock on major highways, road medians, lay-bys, gardens and parks across Lagos State.

Street trading, erection of illegal stalls and conversion of open spaces into makeshift markets are all prohibited under the state's existing environmental laws. The commissioner warned that enforcement measures would be activated against anyone found violating these rules during the Sallah period.

Livestock traders sell rams beside a busy road in Lagos.

"Let me restate the government's resolve to firmly apply regulatory and enforcement measures against contraventions of environmental laws and regulations. I enjoin residents to voluntarily comply with the extant state environmental laws," Wahab said.

Where to buy your ram

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Lagosians looking to purchase rams ahead of Eid-el-Kabir are advised to head to designated markets rather than roadside vendors on expressways. While the commissioner did not name specific markets, established livestock markets across the state remain the legal and recommended option.

Waste disposal rules also apply

Beyond the sales ban, Wahab also reminded residents to dispose of waste from animal slaughter responsibly during the celebrations. He advised Lagosians to bag waste properly and drop it at designated collection points for evacuation by the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA.

Muslim faithful prepare for Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in Lagos.

Offenders found maintaining unsanitary surroundings or dumping waste indiscriminately risk sanctions under existing environmental regulations, he warned.

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