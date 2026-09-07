That product may not be what you think: 9 ways to spot fake goods in Nigeria

From cosmetics and medicines to food and even fruit, here are 9 simple checks that can help you avoid buying fake or adulterated products.

Fake products can be difficult to spot, but checking the price, packaging, labels and seller can help you avoid buying counterfeit or substandard goods.

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Don't rely on logos or registration numbers alone; verify NAFDAC numbers, SON certification marks and other product details through official channels where available.

When something looks suspicious, don't buy or use it. Keep the product, packaging and receipt, and report suspected fake or substandard products to the appropriate regulator.

Lately, it’s become quite hard to tell what is genuine from what is fake. Imagine buying a red apple, only to discover that the colour comes off on your hand and what appears underneath is green.

That is exactly what one Nigerian consumer claimed to have experienced recently. The netizen posted a video with evidence, saying a faded green apple had been painted red.

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The internet has also been abuzz all week with users sharing photos and videos of fake products while comparing them with the original product, from cosmetics and medicines to food and even fruit.

Counterfeit, adulterated and substandard products have now become widespread, and they threaten the lives of everyday Nigerians who already have the lowest life expectancy in the world, with an average lifespan of about 54.6 years.

While the apple claim has not been independently verified and shouldn’t be treated as proof that painted apples are widespread, here are 9 basic ways to spot fake products before buying them.

1. Start with the price

If the price is dramatically lower than what the product normally sells for, pause.

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A very cheap price does not automatically mean a product is fake. There may be a genuine sale or clearance. But a huge price difference should prompt you to be extra careful. Check the seller, packaging and product details before buying.

The same principle applies online: compare the price and produt details with the manufacturer's official website or authorised retailers.

READ NEXT: How to negotiate prices like a pro in Nigerian markets

2. Examine the packaging

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We all make the mistake of looking at brand names and searching for minor errors to spot fake goods, meanwhile, perpetrators are also honing their dishonest skills to deceive more people.

Watch out for:

Spelling or grammatical mistakes

Blurry logos or images

Poor-quality printing

Crooked labels

Missing manufacturer information

Broken or suspicious seals

Altered expiry dates

Strange fonts or inconsistent colours

Packaging that looks different from the manufacturer's official version

3. Check the NAFDAC number (but don't stop there)

NAFDAC's Greenbook.

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For regulated products such as medicines, foods, cosmetics and other applicable products, check the NAFDAC registration information, but don’t stop there.

A number printed on a package is not automatic proof that the product is genuine, as counterfeiters can copy legitimate registration numbers.

Enter the number into NAFDAC's official online verification portal and compare the result with the product you're buying. You can also enter the product name or NAFDAC registration number on NAFDAC's Greenbook.

If the registration details do not match the product name, manufacturer or other information on the package, that is a major red flag.

4. Look for SON's certification marks

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SON's product authentication marks

For products covered by SON's certification schemes, look for the SON certification mark on the product or its packaging.

There are two main certification marks consumers may come across:

MANCAP: This stands for Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme and applies to locally manufactured products that have met the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards. A MANCAP logo comes with a unique identification number.

NIS: This is the Nigerian Industrial Standards mark. It is awarded to products that consistently meet the requirements of the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standard.

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There is also SON's Product Authentication Mark (PAM), which is designed to help consumers check whether certain certified products are genuine.

The sticker is specific to the product and contains security features as well as a QR code that can be scanned with a smartphone. The mark is placed on individual products to help with authentication, tracking and traceability.

5. Check batch numbers and dates

Original Postinor 2 Product Details

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A genuine-looking package can still contain a questionable product.

Check the:

Batch or lot number

Manufacturing date

Expiry or best-before date

Manufacturer's details

Look for inconsistencies between different parts of the packaging. An expiry date that appears rubbed off, overwritten or printed differently from the rest of the package deserves extra caution.

6. Compare the product itself

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Pay attention to colour, smell, texture and consistency.

For cosmetics, pay attention to changes in colour, smell, texture and consistency. A product that suddenly looks or smells different from previous purchases should not be used until its authenticity is established.

For electronics, check model and serial numbers. For phones, for example, the IMEI can be displayed by dialling *#06# and compared with the manufacturer's information.

For food and fruit, inspect the appearance, smell, texture and any unusual residue or colouring. If something appears artificially coloured or chemically altered, don't taste it just to find out.

7. Pay attention to where you buy it

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Who is selling it can be just as important as what you are buying.

Buy from reputable shops, pharmacies, supermarkets, authorised distributors or sellers whose business details can be verified.

Online, check whether the seller is recognised by the brand and look beyond star ratings. Reviews can be manipulated, so look for detailed feedback and complaints about authenticity or quality.

8. Don't trust a QR code blindly

A QR code can be useful, but its presence alone does not make a product genuine.

Scan it and check where it takes you. Ideally, verification should lead to the manufacturer's or regulator's official verification system.

If the code takes you to a suspicious website, produces inconsistent information or cannot be verified, stop and investigate further.

9. When in doubt, don't buy it

This may be the simplest rule.

If the packaging looks wrong, the seller cannot explain where the product came from, the price is suspiciously low, the registration details don't match or something about the product feels off, you don't have to take the risk.

And if you have already bought a product you suspect is fake, don't throw away the packaging or receipt. Keep the product, take photographs and record where you bought it.

For suspected falsified or substandard medicines and other regulated medical products, NAFDAC provides a reporting channel where consumers can submit product details and evidence.

Report it here: https://greenbook.nafdac.gov.ng/report/sf

You can also call NAFDAC's complaints line on 0800-1-623322.