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“My husband is a secure man” — Mo Bimpe reacts to backlash over video with actor Jide Awobona

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 14:04 - 07 September 2026
Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe and husband, Lateef Adedimeji
Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe has slammed critics of a viral video from a recent event that captured a moment between her, her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, and Jide Awobona.
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  • Mo Bimpe says Lateef Adedimeji is a secure man as she addresses the viral video with Jide Awobona

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  • Mo Bimpe tackles critics over her interaction with Jide Awobona, stating that not every marriage is toxic.

  • Mo Bimpe says reactions to her viral video with Jide Awobona reveal the kind of relationships critics are used to

The video, recorded at a movie premiere in Lagos, showed Mo Bimpe sharing a brief and playful moment with Jide Awobona as she excitedly showed him something on her phone, while her husband sat beside them.

The clip sparked reactions on social media, with some viewers questioning the interaction pointing out that her husband seemed unconcerned.

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Mo Bimpe has now addressed the criticism, insisting that her husband had no issue with the moment because he is not an insecure man.

The actress said she found it fascinating that an ordinary conversation between friends had become a subject of public scrutiny, adding that the reaction says more about the kind of relationships some people are used to.

“A one minute clip of myself & Jide has somehow become a topic of public analysis..

“It's fascinating how a normal conversation between friends has become suspicious to some of you.

“Not every marriage is built on fear, insecurity, and constant monitoring. Some marriages are built on trust, friendship, respect, and Confidence.

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“The fact that so many of you found that interaction strange says more about the relationships you're used to than it does about mine.

“Not every marriage is toxic; there are still healthy marriages, but I understand if you can't relate 

“My husband is a secure man; a brief conversation with a family friend does not threaten our marriage or require anyone's concern,” she explained.

Mo Bimpe and Lateef have remained one of Nollywood's closely watched celebrity couples since their marriage in 2021.

The couple welcomed triplet sons in May 2026 after years of waiting to become parents. In August, the couple reflected on the difficult period before the arrival of their children, recalling the ridicule, speculation, and painful comments the couple faced while waiting for their blessing. He said the experience ultimately became a testimony for their family.

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