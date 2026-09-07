The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) reported over 65,000 suspected cholera cases and warned the public against dangerous daily routines

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) reported over 65,000 suspected cholera cases and warned the public against dangerous daily routines

5 everyday habits you must stop immediately as Cholera cases hit 65,000 in Nigeria

Nigeria has recorded over 65,000 suspected cholera cases in 2026. Here are five everyday habits that increase the risk of cholera and how Nigerians can protect themselves.

Nigeria has recorded more than 65,000 suspected cholera cases across 35 states and 195 LGAs in 2026.

Cholera spreads mainly through contaminated food and water, especially in areas with poor sanitation.

Simple habits like drinking untreated water and poor hand hygiene can increase the risk of infection.

Health experts advise Nigerians to focus on safe water, proper food handling and early treatment.

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For many Nigerians, some daily habits feel normal because “that’s how we’ve always done it”. But with cholera cases rising across the country, some of these routines could quietly put people at risk.

Nigeria has recorded more than 65,000 suspected cholera cases across 35 states and about 195 local government areas this year, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja on August 28, 2026, NCDC Director-General Jide Idris said weekly cholera cases have dropped significantly from the peak recorded earlier in the year.

But health officials are still warning Nigerians not to relax because cholera remains a serious public health concern, especially during the rainy season when contaminated water can easily spread the disease.

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According to the NCDC, cholera cases usually increase between April and September because rainfall can wash contaminated waste into water sources used by communities.

READ ALSO: How to protect yourself from Mosquito bites during the rainy season

So, what exactly is cholera?

Vibrio cholerae, the bacteria responsible for cholera infections, spreads primarily through the consumption of contaminated food and water

Cholera is an infection caused by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae. It spreads when people consume food or water contaminated with the bacteria.

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The disease can cause sudden and severe watery diarrhoea, vomiting and dehydration. Without quick treatment, a person can die within hours because the body loses large amounts of water and important salts.

While some infected people may experience mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, severe cases require urgent medical attention.

The good news is that cholera is treatable, especially when detected early. Most patients recover with proper rehydration using oral rehydration solution (ORS), while severely dehydrated patients may require intravenous fluids.

These 5 everyday habits can increase your risk of cholera

any people drink water directly from wells and boreholes and fail to boil it first

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1. Drinking water without treating it first

That “it looks clean, so it should be safe” mindset can be dangerous.

Water from wells, boreholes, rivers, tanks or other sources can become contaminated, especially during flooding and heavy rainfall.

The NCDC advises Nigerians to boil water before drinking and store it in clean, covered containers. For bottled water, people should also check that the seal is intact before drinking.

2. Eating food without checking how it was prepared

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From roadside meals to food served at gatherings, hygiene during preparation matters.

Eating food that has not been properly cooked or has been exposed to contaminated water can increase the risk of cholera.

The NCDC advises Nigerians to ensure food is well cooked and avoid raw fruits and vegetables unless they are washed with safe water or peeled personally.

3. Skipping handwashing because “your hands don’t look dirty”

Many people only wash their hands when they can physically see dirt, but germs that cause cholera cannot be seen.

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Touching contaminated surfaces, using the toilet and handling food without washing hands properly can spread infections.

Health officials recommend washing hands frequently with soap and clean running water. When those are unavailable, alcohol-based hand sanitiser can be used.

4. Using the environment as a toilet or dumping waste anywhere

Open defecation and poor waste disposal remain major contributors to cholera outbreaks.

When human waste enters water sources, especially during flooding, it can contaminate the same water communities rely on for drinking, cooking and washing.

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The NCDC advises Nigerians to avoid open defecation, dispose of waste properly and maintain clean surroundings.

5. Ignoring sudden watery diarrhoea

One dangerous mistake people make is waiting too long before seeking medical help.

Cholera can cause rapid dehydration, and delaying treatment can make the condition worse.

The NCDC advises Nigerians not to self-medicate when they experience sudden watery diarrhoea but to visit a healthcare facility immediately.

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READ ALSO: Insect Sprays that help keep Nigerian homes comfortable

What Nigerians should watch out for

Common symptoms of cholera include:

Sudden watery diarrhoea

Vomiting

Nausea

Weakness

Signs of dehydration

According to health authorities, early treatment saves lives. With proper care, deaths from cholera can be reduced to less than one per cent.

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In an interview with Punch, health experts have continued to stress the importance of clean water, proper sanitation and good hygiene practices as Nigeria battles cholera outbreaks.

The NCDC, alongside partners including the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), says it will continue supporting states with medical supplies, surveillance and water, sanitation and hygiene interventions.