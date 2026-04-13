Why home insurance is becoming a non-negotiable in Nigeria

Why home insurance is becoming a non-negotiable in Nigeria

Why home insurance is becoming a non-negotiable in Nigeria (and what most people still overlook)

If you live in Nigeria, you already know that owning a home is not a small achievement. It’s blood, sweat, and prayers finally answered.

With inflation, unpredictable weather, and growing urban risks, it’s becoming more expensive to build, furnish, and maintain a home. This is why protecting your property is no longer optional; it’s a strategic move.

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Yet, while many people invest heavily in acquiring homes and valuables, very few actively consider property insurance as part of their financial planning.

That gap is where many Nigerians miss it. Here’s why home insurance is gaining relevance and why ignoring it could cost far more than the premium.

1. Rebuilding Costs Are No Longer What They Used to Be

In our country today, “things have changed” is not just talk; building materials and repairs now cost way more than before. What used to be little money can quickly turn into millions. Without property insurance, one incident could force you to rebuild from your savings. Home insurance helps protect your investment.

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2. Climate Risks Are No Longer Occasional Events

Flooding and strong winds are increasingly damaging homes in Nigeria, sometimes lifting roofs and exposing properties to further loss. These events can affect both structures and valuables, making recovery costly without proper protection.

3. Burglary and Property Loss Remain a Persistent Risk

Even in “quiet” areas, theft and break-ins still happen, and they often target the most accessible and valuable items in the home.

4. It’s the Law

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All public buildings must have property insurance regulated by NIIRA. Public buildings need coverage for fire, collapse, and other risks. So yes, having insurance isn’t just smart, it’s required by law.

5. Financial Protection Is Ultimately About Stability, Not Just Risk

Home insurance isn’t just about risk; it’s about financial stability. It ensures a single incident doesn’t disrupt your plans and helps you recover without bearing the full burden alone.

Conclusion

Protecting your home is not just a smart move; it’s a responsible one. The Leadway Householder Insurance has different options that suit your budget and home. They also help you stay prepared, compliant with the law, and financially safe when life throws curveballs.

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Don’t wait for disaster to remind you. Visit www.leadway.com or send a DM to @leadwayassurance on IG to learn more about the plan that suits your home and budget.