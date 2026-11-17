In Kano, Musa and Aisha look forward to evenings when the family can sit together and unwind after a busy day. In Enugu, Chinedu and Adaeze are settling into their new home, excited about building a life together. Meanwhile, in Lagos, Bayo and Funke are juggling demanding jobs, raising three children and trying to keep their household running smoothly.

Different families. Different dreams. Different everyday challenges. But they all share something in common: they want a home where life feels a little easier, more comfortable and less stressful.

For Musa and Aisha, the Nigerian heat can sometimes make relaxing at home difficult, especially after a long day. They want their home to be a comfortable place for the family, without worrying excessively about electricity consumption. A Haier Thermocool GenPal Air Conditioner offers up to 70% electricity savings, 47% faster cooling and a 15-metre air throw. With Gen Mode available on selected models, it offers another practical cooling option for everyday living. And with a free installation kit on qualifying purchases, getting started is even easier.

For Funke, the challenge is different. Between preparing the children for school, going to work and managing the home, weekends often disappear into piles of laundry. She wants more time to enjoy with her family rather than spend so much of it washing clothes. A Haier Thermocool Washing Machine helps make laundry more manageable, while the free pressing iron on qualifying Top Load Automatic Washing Machine purchases adds another practical benefit. It is one less household task to worry about.

Then there is the kitchen, where Aisha and Adaeze share a common concern: keeping food fresh and making their groceries last. Whether it is buying provisions in bulk, storing meat and fish or preparing meals ahead for busy weekdays, they need storage they can depend on. Haier Thermocool's luxury refrigerator range combines generous storage capacity with up to 700L capacity and MSA Technology that helps keep food fresh for up to 60 days. For additional storage, Haier Thermocool Inverter Freezers offer up to 120 hours of frost retention and up to 50% energy savings. It means greater reassurance when storing food, even when electricity supply is unpredictable.

For Chinedu and Adaeze, making their new home complete also means having a kitchen that makes cooking enjoyable. Their choice of a Haier Thermocool Cooker brings useful features such as Turbo Burners, Flame Failure Safety, Double Safety Knobs and Auto-ignition on selected models. And with cooking oil offered as a gift on qualifying cooker purchases, there is an everyday kitchen essential to enjoy as well.

These families may have different priorities, but their choices reflect something important about running a home in Nigeria. People want appliances that do more than occupy space. They want solutions that help preserve the food they work hard to buy, make household chores easier, provide comfort after a long day and help them get more value from their money.

That is what Thermocool Dey For You represents. It is about understanding that every Nigerian home has its own story, its own needs and its own aspirations. And being there with practical, innovative and energy-efficient solutions that make everyday living easier.

To make those important home upgrades even more rewarding, the Haier Thermocool Consumer Promo offers guaranteed gifts on qualifying purchases. From free AC installation kits and laundry accessories to air fryers, additional refrigerators, electric kettles and cooking oil, there is more value to enjoy when you choose selected Thermocool appliances.

So, whether you are setting up a new home, making life easier for a growing family, or simply upgrading the appliances you already have, there is a Thermocool solution to help make your home work better for you.

Visit a participating Haier Thermocool showroom or authorised retail outlet, explore the available appliances, make a qualifying purchase and enjoy your guaranteed gift.

Because every home has a story, every family has its needs, and through it all.

Thermocool Dey For You!