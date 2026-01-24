Self-Growth to Business Ideas: Here's What Nigerians Are Searching for in 2026

These searches show that Nigerians are moving beyond simple resolutions to actively map out a year of self-improvement, entrepreneurial growth, and deeper personal connections.

Every year comes with new ambitions, goals, and desires which has been couched in the famous tag line - "New Year Resolution".

As 2026 kicks off, Nigerians already have their eyes and hearts set on what they would like to achieve this year. For many, this requires learning a new skill, uncovering a new talent, and improving their knowledge.

To achieve this, many have turned to Google to gather information on how to pursue their dreams, goals, and ambitions in 2026.



Data from the first two weeks of January shows a 40 percent spike in searches related to self-improvement and "becoming better". From the boardroom to the classroom, Nigerians are using Search to find the tools they need to succeed in every area of life.

The entrepreneurial spirit remains the heartbeat of the nation. "How to start a business" emerged as the top-searched "how to start" query this month, seeing a significant 80 percent increase as Nigerians look to build new ventures and drive economic opportunity. Other top searches for new beginnings include: Starting a blog

Launching a podcast

Opening a YouTube channel

Google search

A Quest To Be Better

Personal growth is a top priority for Nigerians this year, with searches for "how to be a good/better person" increasing by 20 percent. This desire for improvement extends into the heart of the home and community, with people searching for ways to be better partners, husbands, wives, and listeners.

The Desire For A Healthier 2026

Well-being is at the forefront of the national conversation. Nigerians are forming new habits to stay energized, with searches for "how to eat healthy" and "healthy diet" rising by 40 percent. Mental wellness is also gaining momentum, as searches for "how to meditate" spiked by 40 percent during the same period.

The Pursuit of Mastery

Whether it is professional development or personal hobbies, the quest for mastery is on. Top mind for many are searches on how to improve communication skills, memory, and even English proficiency. In the world of leisure and skill-based learning, Nigerians are looking to get better at everything from chess and running to singing and even Fortnite.

Below is a full list of the top 10 searches across four categories.

Here's what Nigerians are searching for in 2026

How To Be Better Searches

1. How to be a better person



2. How to be a better lover



3. How to be a better girlfriend



4. How to be a better boyfriend 5. How to be a better husband 6. How to become a better writer 7. How to become a better singer 8. How to be a better wife 9. How to be a better kisser 10. How to be a better listener

How To Improve Searches

1. How to improve English 2. How to improve memory 3. How to improve credit score 4. How to improve communication skills 5. How to improve handwriting 6. How to improve eyesight 7. How to improve posture 8. How to improve gut health 9. How to improve concentration 10. How to improve circulation

How To Get Better Searches

1. How to get better at Fortnite



2. How to get better at chess|



3. How to get better at basketball



4. How to get better at Warding League



5. How to get better at singing



6. How to get better at drawing



7. How to get better at pull-ups



8. How to get better at math



9. How to get better at running



10. How to get better at soccer

How To Start Searches