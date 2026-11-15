Mauricio Pochettino Reached the final of the UEFA Champions League with Tottenham in 2019.

Mauricio Pochettino Reached the final of the UEFA Champions League with Tottenham in 2019.

He is everything I admire — Pochettino looks forward to meeting key Man United figure

New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino expressed anticipation ahead of his meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson.

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed his intention to speak with Sir Alex Ferguson after fulfilling his ambition of becoming the Manchester United manager.

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The Argentine tactician secured the position following the dismissal of Michael Carrick, taking over a side sitting in the Premier League relegation zone.

What Pochettino said

Pochettino will assume his duties on Wednesday, November 18, after Manchester United reached a compensation agreement with the United States Soccer Federation.

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Upon his arrival, the former Chelsea manager confirmed his plan to connect with the Scottish manager.

"For sure I will have the opportunity after Tuesday," Pochettino stated. "Sir Alex Ferguson represents everything that I admire from a coach, a head coach, a man, a manager and I think he represents my values. I really admire him."

USA manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino and Ferguson 2016 meeting

The respect between the two managers dates back several years, highlighted by a reported lunch meeting in London in May 2016.

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The dinner occurred during a period when Manchester United first showed concrete interest in appointing Pochettino, who was then managing Tottenham Hotspur.

While Pochettino remained at White Hart Lane, eventually guiding Tottenham to the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League final, he maintained a positive relationship with Ferguson.

A relegation battle

Pochettino arrives at Old Trafford facing an immediate crisis, as Manchester United sit 18th in the Premier League table with eight points from 10 matches.

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The situation mirrors the challenge Ferguson inherited in November 1986, when he left Aberdeen to take over a United side sitting 19th in the First Division standings.

❤️ Mauricio Pochettino on speaking with Sir Alex Ferguson: “For sure I will have the opportunity after Tuesday “Sir Alex Ferguson represents EVERYTHING that I admire from a coach, a head coach, a man, a manager and I think he represents my values. I really admire him”, says via @TelegraphDucker. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 15, 2026

Ferguson rebuilt the club, securing 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies before retiring in 2013.