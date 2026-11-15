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Lamine Yamal to get new jersey number

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:13 - 15 November 2026
Lamine Yamal on the podium with the Kopa trophy || Image credit: Imago
Lamine Yamal on the podium with the Kopa trophy || Image credit: Imago
Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal will done a new kit number against England.
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Spain international Lamine Yamal will wear the number 10 jersey during the upcoming UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture against England at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, according to reports.

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The 19-year-old Barcelona forward takes over the squad number from Dani Olmo, who was forced to withdraw from the current international window due to a left adductor injury.

The number 10 shirt

Yamal currently wears the number 10 for Barcelona, having upgraded from his previous number at club level, but he retained the 19 for the national team because Olmo occupied the shirt.

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The temporary vacancy allows head coach Luis de la Fuente to hand the teenager a jersey traditionally reserved for a team's primary creative playmaker.

During Yamal's absence in the recent 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic on November 12, Liverpool midfielder Víctor Muñoz wore the number 10. Muñoz will now revert to number 19 to accommodate the returning forward.

Lamine Yamal will wear the number 10 for Barcelona, following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi.
Lamine Yamal will wear the number 10 for Barcelona, following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi.

The Metropolitano return

The jersey switch coincides with Yamal's return to the starting lineup following an injury layoff that generated external noise regarding his commitment.

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Yamal missed the Czech Republic fixture after sustaining a right knee issue during Barcelona's 2-1 LALIGA victory over Atlético Madrid on November 8.

The medical withdrawal prompted accusations of preferential treatment from the Spanish Football Federation, with critics suggesting the governing body allows Barcelona to dictate his availability.

Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring for Spain against France | Imago
Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring for Spain against France | Imago

He has since received medical clearance and returns to the exact venue where the injury originated to face England.

Group A3 stakes

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The Sunday evening fixture determines the final standings for the top spot in Nations League Group A3.

Spain currently lead the group with 15 points, holding a three-point cushion over second-placed England, who sit on 12 points.

De la Fuente's side previously secured a 3–2 victory over England at Wembley earlier in the campaign. A draw or victory in Madrid will guarantee their status as group winners heading into the knockout phases.

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