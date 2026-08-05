Nigeria’s internet is about to get a major upgrade as FG begins 90,000km fibre network in weeks

The Federal Government is set to begin the rollout of a 90,000km fibre optic network to expand Nigeria’s digital infrastructure, improve connectivity and support faster internet services.

The Federal Government will begin the rollout of a 90,000km fibre optic network within weeks.

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The project is expected to expand Nigeria’s fibre backbone from 35,000km to 125,000km.

Nigerians will not apply for the project; benefits will come through telecom operators and internet providers using the infrastructure.

The network is expected to improve internet reliability, support businesses and strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy.

The Federal Government is set to begin the rollout of a 90,000-kilometre fibre optic network within weeks, a project expected to significantly expand Nigeria’s internet infrastructure and improve connectivity across the country.

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The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, disclosed that the rollout of the project will commence soon as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s digital backbone.

The initiative, known as Project BRIDGE (Building Resilient Infrastructure for Digital Growth and Empowerment), is designed to expand the country’s fibre optic infrastructure from about 35,000 kilometres to 125,000 kilometres.

According to the minister, the project is aimed at creating a stronger national connectivity backbone that will support the growing demand for digital services, businesses and emerging technologies.

Fibre optic cables are high-capacity cables that transmit internet data using light signals, allowing information to travel faster and more reliably than traditional network infrastructure.

In simple terms, the project will create more “internet highways” across Nigeria, giving telecom operators and internet service providers stronger infrastructure to deliver broadband services.

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The Federal Government said the expanded fibre network will help improve connectivity across the country, particularly in areas that currently have limited access to reliable internet services.

However, the project does not mean Nigerians will automatically receive free internet access or that every household will immediately have a fibre connection.

Instead, the government is developing the backbone infrastructure that telecommunications companies and internet providers can use to expand their networks and improve services.

Once deployed, Nigerians could benefit from improved internet speeds, more reliable connections, better digital services and increased opportunities for businesses that depend on online platforms.

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The project is also expected to support Nigeria’s growing digital economy by providing stronger infrastructure for startups, technology companies, remote workers, online businesses and government digital services.

For sectors such as education and healthcare, improved connectivity could make it easier to provide and access digital services, especially in communities where internet infrastructure remains limited.

The government has also said the fibre expansion is part of efforts to reduce barriers to digital inclusion and ensure more Nigerians can participate in the digital economy.