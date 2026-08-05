Fave issues warning to secret admirer over disappointing gift

Singer Fave has warned admirers against sending her gifts she considers below standard after expressing disappointment over an anonymous bouquet delivered to her.

Fave has warned admirers against sending her disappointing gifts after reacting to an anonymous flower bouquet she received.

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The singer criticised the quality of the anonymous gift, saying it did not make her interested in knowing the sender.

Fave advised admirers to put more effort into gifts, insisting she would not appreciate flowers that fall below her expectations.

The singer shared her reaction in a video on social media, where she criticised both the quality of the bouquet and the fact that the sender chose to remain anonymous.

Visibly unimpressed, Fave said the gift left her irritated rather than flattered.

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“Somebody sent me a bouquet of flowers, and I feel irritated because this is the bouquet, and the craziest thing about it is that the person decided to be anonymous. They didn’t even write their name on the card.”

She also described the handwritten note that accompanied the flowers as poorly presented and lacking the effort she would expect from someone trying to impress her.

According to the singer, the presentation of the gift gave her no reason to be curious about the identity of the admirer.

“They wrote this little note for me, and it’s not even an actual card. Look at the paper it was written on. Are you kidding me? You want to be anonymous? Where is the motivation to want to know who this person is? I actually do not want to know who you are."

Fave further questioned why anyone would send her a gift they clearly put little effort into, adding that no one had even reached out afterward to confirm whether she received the flowers.

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She suggested that the bouquet was not worthy of appreciation and joked that she was not about to spend time trying to figure out who had sent it.

“Why would you send me this, and the craziest thing about it is that nobody has messaged me to ask if I received the flowers."

The singer ended her remarks with a stern warning to admirers, not to send her flowers unless they were of a quality she could genuinely appreciate.