Genesis Energy Group supports the future of clean energy, partners with UNILAG Energy Transition 360

For Nigeria’s young people, the question is no longer whether the world of work is changing. It is whether they will have the skills, exposure, and opportunities to participate meaningfully in what comes next.

Across industries, technology is reshaping how businesses operate, while the energy sector continues to evolve, creating new roles, skill requirements and career pathways for the next generation. Yet the transition from education to employment does not always mean that young people are equipped with the skills required in the workplace. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) , two in three young adult workers in developing economies hold qualifications that do not match well with their jobs. This challenge is particularly significant for Africa’s energy sector, where the World Bank in 2025 published an article highlighting skill gaps as holding back development in key areas, including energy access.

For young people seeking to enter specialised industries such as energy, closing this gap requires more than academic qualifications. It requires access to industry, practical knowledge, mentorship, and opportunities to engage directly with the people and ideas shaping the sector.

Recognising the importance of creating these connections, Genesis Energy Group proudly participated as the Headline Sponsor of Energy Transition 360° (ET360°), a four-week energy transition bootcamp organised by the UNILAG Energy Club, and supported its Grand Finale held at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). Over the course of four weeks, 100 students from diverse academic disciplines, including engineering, finance, science, architecture, management science, social science and computing, engaged with practitioners and explored the technical, financial, legal and carbon dimensions of Nigeria’s energy sector.

Investing in Africa’s Next Generation of Energy Leaders

For Genesis, the partnership was closely aligned with its longstanding commitment to youth development and inclusive growth through the Genesis Foundation, the Group’s corporate social responsibility arm.

The Foundation was established to create meaningful pathways for young Africans to access opportunities, develop relevant skills and participate more actively in the sectors shaping Africa’s economic and sustainable development.

Through the Foundation, Genesis has launched the Genesis Academy, its flagship talent and training initiative designed to equip young Africans with practical skills, industry exposure and leadership development opportunities through structured technical training, mentorship and real-world work placements in the clean energy and infrastructure sectors. This commitment reflects Genesis’s belief that developing Africa’s infrastructure must go hand in hand with developing Africa’s people.

Inspiring Students Through Knowledge and Innovation

With Africa’s youth labour force projected to grow by 76 million by 2050, preparing young people for the sectors that will shape the continent’s economic future is becoming increasingly important.

A key highlight of the initiative was the depth of industry engagement provided by Genesis Energy executives throughout the programme. The session also drew on real project examples, including Azura-Edo, Mambilla, Lake Turkana Wind Power and Zambia’s Scaling Solar programme, giving students practical insights into what separates projects that get built from those that do not.

During the bootcamp phase:

Ms Vivian Olloh, SVP Corporate Finance, led an interactive session on Feasibility Analysis and Project Bankability, challenging participants to think critically about what makes an energy project viable, bankable and investment-ready.

Mr Kayode Tinuoye, Country Director – Nigeria, led a session on the Energy Project Development Cycle, providing practical insights into how energy projects progress from concept through development and commissioning.

The executive engagement continued at the ET360° Grand Finale, where Genesis leaders contributed to discussions on both the company’s approach to the energy transition and the wider future of Nigeria’s energy sector.

Michelle Okoyomo, Vice President, Client Coverage, delivered a keynote address on “What Energy Transition Means to Genesis,” highlighting the Group’s approach to expanding energy access across Africa and the role of clean energy infrastructure in driving broader development.

The Grand Finale also featured Adedapo Adeniyi, Chief of Staff to the Chairman & CEO, who joined a panel discussion on “The State of Nigeria’s Energy Transition.” He shared perspectives on the opportunities and challenges facing Nigeria’s energy transition, as well as the collaboration required across government, industry and other stakeholders to accelerate progress.

Together, these engagements gave students access to perspectives spanning project development, finance, investment, corporate strategy and the broader energy transition—bringing the realities of the industry directly into the classroom and helping participants better understand the skills and thinking required to contribute meaningfully to Africa’s evolving energy landscape.

GENESIS Commitment to Nigeria's Energy Transition

As a leading pan-African clean energy infrastructure developer and asset manager, Genesis Energy Group’s partnership with the UNILAG Energy Club’s Energy Transition 360° (ET360°) programme brought its industry experience closer to the next generation of energy professionals, helping students understand not only the opportunities within the sector, but also the practical realities of developing energy projects.

Since 2005, Genesis Energy Group has been developing and financing clean energy projects across Africa, with experience spanning solar PV, battery energy storage, gas-to-power, hydro, wind, hydrogen and hybrid solutions. With a role that spans the energy project lifecycle—from project structuring and development to financing, construction, and operations—Genesis brings practical industry experience to conversations about how Africa can build a more reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy future.

Through initiatives like ET360°, Genesis is helping to create a stronger connection between education and industry—allowing the next generation to learn from those actively developing the projects, technologies and solutions that will shape Africa’s energy future.