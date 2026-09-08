AI robots hit Poland street to protest for safety of human jobs

About 30 robots in Poland have converged in front of the Ministry of Digital Affairs in Warsaw, Poland, to protest for the regulation of artificial intelligence and the protection of human jobs.

AI robots took to the streets in Warsaw, Poland, to protest for the safety of human jobs.

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The robots carried different flags and chanted slogans as they called attention to the impact of AI on workers.

The organiser, Grzegorz Kulis warned that the rapid growth of AI could soon create problems for the labour market.

The robots held different flags as they tried to pass their messages across in the most human way.

Organised by Democratism, the initiative aims to launch a debate on how AI and robotisation affect the labour market and the implication on the working class.

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The robots were also spotted chanting slogans related to the cause of the protest, drawing attention to the growing concerns around the impact of artificial intelligence and robotisation on employment.

One of the robots identified itself as Agibot A3, a humanoid robot operated by Delta Robots.

“My name is Agibot A3, and I am a humanoid robot operated by Delta Robots. I am not protesting because democratism is not a movement against robots or artificial intelligence. The robots here are meant to demonstrate that this technology is already a reality.”

The event was organised to debate the principles governing the implementation of artificial intelligence and its potential impact on the labour market.

Speaking at the protest, organiser Grzegorz Kulis said, “As people who work with this every day and are immersed in these technologies, we feel the pace of change a little more than our fellow citizens, and we feel obligated to inform everyone. We may soon have a problem, and we need to start talking about it."

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