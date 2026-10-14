From gele to ichafu, Nigerian women's head ties reflect different clothing traditions, cultural identities and personal styles.

From gele to ichafu, Nigerian women's head ties reflect different clothing traditions, cultural identities and personal styles.

Gele, ichafu and more: What Nigerian women’s head ties reveal about culture and identity

It's gele to some and ichafu to others. But Nigeria's traditional head ties tell stories that go beyond what we call them. How many of these traditions do you know?”

Gele and ichafu are associated with the traditional dress of Yoruba and Igbo women, respectively.

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Nigeria's head-covering traditions extend beyond these two communities, with names and practices that vary across regions.

Traditional head ties can express cultural identity, but their meanings and uses change across communities and generations.

At a Nigerian wedding, a woman's head tie often draws as much attention as her outfit.

Some are wrapped into large, dramatic shapes, while others are tied neatly around the head. But depending on where the woman comes from, what she calls it can be just as important as how it looks.

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For many Yoruba women, it is a gele. Among Igbo women, it is often called ichafu. In northern Nigeria, women also wear headscarves known as dankwali.

Although these head coverings may look similar, they come from different cultural traditions. And their stories go beyond fashion. They tell us something about how Nigerian women have dressed for generations, expressed their identities and passed traditions from mothers to daughters.

Gele: The Yoruba head tie

Gele, the traditional Yoruba head tie.

The gele is a familiar part of Yoruba women's traditional dressing. It is often worn with iro and buba, lace or aso-oke at weddings, funerals, religious gatherings and other celebrations.

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But the gele is more than something to match with an outfit. In Yoruba culture, the head, known as orí, has deep spiritual significance.

It is associated with a person's individuality, character and destiny. Adorning the head, therefore, has cultural associations that go beyond looking good.

The Smithsonian's National Museum of African Art documents the relationship between Yoruba head ties, formal dressing and beliefs about the importance of the head.

Over time, tying a gele has become an art of its own. Some women prefer simple folds, while others choose elaborate styles that require the skill of a professional stylist. Today, the fabric, shape and size can be as much a personal fashion statement as a nod to tradition.

WATCH HOW TO TIE GELE BELOW:

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Ichafu: The Igbo head tie

Uzoamaka Power wearing an Ichafu head tie.

Among Igbo women, ichafu, also written ịchafụ, is a traditional head tie commonly worn with a blouse and wrapper at weddings, funerals, church services and family celebrations.

It is commonly worn by Igbo women like Uzoamaka Power, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Sharon Maduekwe.

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Like the gele, the ichafu can be styled in different ways. Some women choose a look that blends into their outfit, while others prefer a contrasting fabric that stands out.

READ NEXT: 25 stunning Igbo traditional wedding attires for brides

Calling a head tie ichafu recognises its place in Igbo women's dressing, just as the word gele reflects its association with Yoruba fashion.

WATCH HOW TO TIE THE ICHAFU BELOW:

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Beyond gele and ichafu: other Nigerian head coverings

Dankwali

Nigeria has hundreds of ethnic groups, so it should come as no surprise that its head-covering traditions extend beyond Yoruba and Igbo dressing.

In northern Nigeria, dankwali is a term associated with headscarves worn by Hausa women and others in the region.

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Muslim women also wear hijabs, which cover the hair and neck as part of religious practice.

Although a headscarf and a traditional head tie can sometimes look similar, they do not necessarily serve the same purpose. A woman's choice may be shaped by religion, culture, the occasion or personal preference.

Other Nigerian communities have their own ways of wrapping and covering the head. Nupe and Gbagyi women, for example, have distinctive clothing traditions that include the use of cloth coverings. The names, styles and occasions for wearing them can vary between communities.

These examples are not a complete list. Even within one ethnic group, women may use different names or favour different styles depending on where they come from and what they are attending.

READ NEXT: Perfect how to tie this headwrap for the weekend

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Conclusion

Today, a woman might choose a gele because it complements her aso-oke, wear ichafu with her traditional wrapper or cover her head with a scarf for religious reasons. For someone else, the choice may simply come down to what looks beautiful.

These reasons can coexist. Nigerian fashion is constantly evolving, and women from different backgrounds borrow ideas from one another, particularly at weddings and other celebrations.

Recognising the differences between head ties does not mean claiming that one ethnic group owns the practice of wrapping cloth around the head.

It means understanding that similar-looking garments can have different names, histories and cultural associations.

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