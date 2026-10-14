Singer FOLA features Chimamanda Adichie’s spoken words on new album. Here’s what she said

Nigerian singer FOLA has featured spoken words from renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on his sophomore album, 9, in a tribute to influential figures whose work continues to inspire younger creatives.

FOLA features Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s spoken words on “How Many?”, the second track on his sophomore album 9.

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FOLA pays tribute to 2Baba and Chimamanda Adichie for their contributions to the arts and the standards they have set for younger creatives.

FOLA’s 14-track album, 9 features Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN, Darkoo, Bella Shmurda and Zlatan, as the singer builds his place in Afrobeats.

The singer expressed his appreciation for Adichie and music icon 2Baba Idibia in a post on X, acknowledging their contributions to his second album.

“Today, I’m beyond grateful to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and the legendary 2Baba for their contribution to the arts, their blessings on my sophomore, and for leaving my generation multiple standards to aspire to,” he wrote.

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Today, I’m beyond grateful to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and the legendary 2Baba for their contribution to the arts, their blessings on my sophomore, and for leaving my generation multiple standards to aspire to. https://t.co/fm4p5o4wPe — FOLA (@Folapondis) October 9, 2026

Although neither personality appears as a conventional guest vocalist, FOLA pays tribute to 2Baba on Crime, which samples elements of the veteran singer’s classic song If Love Is a Crime.

He also incorporates Adichie’s spoken words into How Many?, the album’s second track. The excerpt explores procrastination, fear, and the self-doubt that often accompanies creative work.

“Procrastinating is a form of fear

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And it is difficult to acknowledge fear

But the truth is that you cannot create anything of value

Without both self-doubt and self-belief,” she says in the excerpt.