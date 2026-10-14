Advertisement

Singer FOLA features Chimamanda Adichie’s spoken words on new album. Here’s what she said

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 13:08 - 14 October 2026
Author Chimamanda Adichie and Singer Fola
Nigerian singer FOLA has featured spoken words from renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on his sophomore album, 9, in a tribute to influential figures whose work continues to inspire younger creatives.
Advertisement

  • FOLA features Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s spoken words on “How Many?”, the second track on his sophomore album 9.

Advertisement

  • FOLA pays tribute to 2Baba and Chimamanda Adichie for their contributions to the arts and the standards they have set for younger creatives.

  • FOLA’s 14-track album, 9 features Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN, Darkoo, Bella Shmurda and Zlatan, as the singer builds his place in Afrobeats.

The singer expressed his appreciation for Adichie and music icon 2Baba Idibia in a post on X, acknowledging their contributions to his second album.

“Today, I’m beyond grateful to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and the legendary 2Baba for their contribution to the arts, their blessings on my sophomore, and for leaving my generation multiple standards to aspire to,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Although neither personality appears as a conventional guest vocalist, FOLA pays tribute to 2Baba on Crime, which samples elements of the veteran singer’s classic song If Love Is a Crime.

READ ALSO: After hearing Africa called poverty growing up in England, Mo Abudu opens a cinema in London to change the narrative

He also incorporates Adichie’s spoken words into How Many?, the album’s second track. The excerpt explores procrastination, fear, and the self-doubt that often accompanies creative work.

“Procrastinating is a form of fear

Advertisement

And it is difficult to acknowledge fear

But the truth is that you cannot create anything of value

Without both self-doubt and self-belief,” she says in the excerpt.

Released on October 9, 9 is a 14-track project that follows FOLA’s 2025 debut album, Catharsis. The new album features collaborations with Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN, Darkoo, Bella Shmurda and Zlatan.

RELATED: Nigerian singer Fola reveals why he doesn't compare himself to other artistes, recalls journey from betting cashier to stardom

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Residents scoop spilled cooking oil from roadside after tanker crash at Ojota, LASTMA warns of health risks
News
14.10.2026
Residents scoop spilled cooking oil from roadside after tanker crash at Ojota, LASTMA warns of health risks
3 อันดับเจ้าแรกในไทย ฝาก 20รับ100 Wallet ที่ดีที่สุด 2026
Lifestyle
14.10.2026
3 อันดับเจ้าแรกในไทย ฝาก 20รับ100 Wallet ที่ดีที่สุด 2026
Woman arrested with 7 suspected robbers says current boyfriend gave her stolen phone, ex is in prison for robbery
News
14.10.2026
Woman arrested with 7 suspected robbers says current boyfriend gave her stolen phone, ex is in prison for robbery
สอนแทงบอล ทุกรูปแบบเดิมพันสำหรับมือใหม่ พร้อมเทคนิคทำกำไร อัปเดต 2026
Lifestyle
14.10.2026
สอนแทงบอล ทุกรูปแบบเดิมพันสำหรับมือใหม่ พร้อมเทคนิคทำกำไร อัปเดต 2026
Motor Insurance Renewal: what every Nigerian drivers need to know
Lifestyle
14.10.2026
Motor Insurance Renewal: what every Nigerian drivers need to know
Tupac murder mastermind gets 40 years to life, prosecutors say he discussed making a show about his life on jail calls
Entertainment
14.10.2026
Tupac murder mastermind gets 40 years to life, prosecutors say he discussed making a show about his life on jail calls