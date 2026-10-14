Mother drives SUV off cliff with two kids strapped in the back, one child left with broken arm and bruised lung

A Tennessee mother has been arrested after an SUV carrying her two children plunged off a cliff in Chattanooga, injuring one child. She faces DUI and child neglect charges.

A 30-year-old Tennessee woman has been arrested after an SUV carrying her two children plunged off a cliff in Chattanooga.

One child suffered a broken arm and a bruised lung, while the other was treated and released.

Investigators suspect alcohol may have been involved, but laboratory results from the mother's blood samples are still pending.

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A 30-year-old Tennessee mother has been arrested after investigators say she drove an SUV off a cliff in Chattanooga with her two young children inside, leaving one of them with a broken arm and a bruised lung.

According to an affidavit, Chase Ryan Klinedinst was driving a 2020 Honda CR-V west on Stuart Street on September 7 when the road reached a dead end.

She continued onto a dirt path toward Coffey's Cliff, and the SUV went over, falling about 20 to 25 feet and landing upside down near railroad tracks. The area is used by train spotters.

Emergency crews rescued the children and their mother, who was not seriously injured.

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Both children were restrained in child safety seats. Emergency crews rescued the children and their mother, who was not seriously injured.

Fox News reported that one child broke an arm and bruised a lung, while the other was treated and released. The reports describe the children only as young, and neither has been named.

Deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office noticed that Klinedinst was slurring her speech and had a strong odour of alcohol, and one deputy described her as combative with medics.

Investigators found two bottles of wine in the passenger area, one empty and the other unopened, still cold and covered in condensation.

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Blood samples taken during her medical treatment are to be submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's crime laboratory, so the results are not yet known.

Klinedinst was arrested on 12 October and charged with driving under the influence, two counts of child neglect and vehicular assault.

She is due in court on 17 November. The charges are allegations that have not been tested in court, and reports did not explain why the arrest came more than five weeks after the crash.

The affidavit describes the cliff as roughly 20 to 25 feet above rail level, with a drop to the ground below. Klinedinst has not publicly commented on the charges. Her lawyer, if she has retained one, has not been named.