‘If you attempt suicide, you better succeed, or we will send you to jail’ — Akpabio

‘If you attempt suicide, you better succeed, or we will send you to jail’ — Akpabio

‘If you attempt suicide, you better succeed, or we will send you to jail’ — Akpabio angers Nigerians after mocking bill decriminalising suicide

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has sparked outrage after saying suicide attempt survivors should be jailed during a debate on a bill seeking to decriminalise attempted suicide in Nigeria.

Akpabio opposed a bill seeking to decriminalise attempted suicide and provide treatment for survivors.

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The Senate President said people who survive suicide attempts should face imprisonment.

Nigerians criticised his remarks, describing lawmakers as out of touch and lacking emotional intelligence.

The bill passed its second reading and was referred to Senate committees for further consideration.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has sparked outrage among Nigerians after declaring that people who attempt suicide and survive should be sent to prison, during a debate on a bill seeking to decriminalise attempted suicide in the country.

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Akpabio made the remark on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, while lawmakers considered the Suicide Prevention Bill 2026, sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, who represents Cross River South.

Opposing the proposed decriminalisation, Akpabio said attempted suicide should remain a criminal offence, warning that removing the punishment could encourage more people to attempt it.

“As far as we are concerned, we are saying that suicide is a crime for now. Therefore, if you attempt it, you better succeed. If you don’t succeed, we will send you to prison,” he said.

The comment triggered criticism from Nigerians, with some questioning the judgment and sensitivity of lawmakers discussing an issue involving mental health and suicide prevention.

Reacting to the development, one social media user wrote, “We are not just surrounded by idiots, we are unfortunately being ruled by them.”

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Another commenter criticised the lawmakers’ approach to the issue, saying, “This is what happens when uneducated people rules. They are old and outdated. Look at the lawmakers making mockery of suicide.”

Akpabio on Suicide Bill: If you attempt to commit suicide, you better succeed, or we will send you to jail - Godswill Akpabio, Senate President https://t.co/7PpmwASbVJ — ARISE NEWS (@ARISEtv) October 13, 2026

A third person described the remark as evidence that the country’s leaders had run out of ideas, writing, “A clear exposition that our leaders are out of ideas or any clue.”

Another reaction read, “They are so out of touch with the people they don’t even know apposite laws to debate on. No intuition or emotional intelligence of any sort. My God!”

The backlash comes as mental health advocates and lawmakers debate whether people who survive suicide attempts should be treated as criminals or as individuals in need of medical and psychological support.

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Ekpenyong argued that Nigeria’s existing legal framework sends conflicting messages. While the National Mental Health Act recognises attempted suicide as a psychiatric emergency requiring medical intervention, provisions of the Criminal Code and Penal Code continue to criminalise the act.

He warned that criminalising suicide attempts could discourage people from seeking help, encourage families to conceal incidents and make it more difficult to obtain reliable data for suicide-prevention programmes.

The proposed bill seeks to replace criminal punishment with medical assessment, treatment, rehabilitation and follow-up support. It also proposes crisis helplines, public awareness campaigns, training for health workers and law enforcement officers, and a national system for collecting suicide-related data.

During the debate, Senator Dayo Faduyile, a medical doctor representing Ondo South, supported treating attempted suicide as a medical emergency rather than a criminal offence. Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central also backed a health-focused approach.

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