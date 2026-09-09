Austine & Partners reveals Funny Bone as ‘The Voitis Man,’ marks new chapter for Voitis Single Malt Whiskey

Austine & Partners International Ltd has unveiled Nigerian comedian and actor Stanley Chibunna, popularly known as Funny Bone, as “The Voitis Man,” marking a new chapter for Voitis Single Malt Whiskey and strengthening the identity being built around the premium whiskey brand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The unveiling took place on Friday, September 4, at The Delborough, Victoria Island, Lagos, during a black-tie gathering themed “One Man. One Moment. One Legacy.” Guests were received on a black carpet from 6 p.m. before the evening moved into the formal presentation of Funny Bone as the personality representing the Voitis brand.

Rather than positioning the unveiling as a conventional celebrity endorsement, Austine & Partners is using “The Voitis Man” as an expression of the brand itself. The identity is built around the line “Smooth by Nature. Savvy by Choice. Calm in Every Moment,” bringing together qualities Voitis wants reflected in its product, communication and consumer experience.

Voitis Single Malt Whiskey is owned by Austine & Partners International Ltd and forms part of the company’s wines and spirits portfolio. Crafted from malted barley and matured in oak casks, the whiskey has been positioned around quality, craftsmanship and a refined drinking experience since entering the Nigerian market in 2023.

Austine & Partners CEO Augustine Okonkwo said the latest development reflects the company’s broader ambition for Voitis as it continues to strengthen the identity around the whiskey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are building Voitis around quality, character and a clear sense of what the brand represents. The Voitis Man gives us another way to bring that identity to life,” Augustine said.

That direction places greater emphasis on building a recognisable world around Voitis, with “The Voitis Man” providing a personality through which the brand can communicate its character more visibly.

Funny Bone’s selection brings familiarity to that identity without shifting attention away from the whiskey. His career spans comedy, film and television, including recognition at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, where he won Best Actor in a Comedy in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about stepping into the role, Funny Bone said the values attached to “The Voitis Man” were what made the association especially meaningful to him.

“What stands out for me is the character behind it: confidence, composure and knowing who you are. Those are qualities I am proud to represent with Voitis,” Funny Bone said.

As the evening progressed, the atmosphere around the unveiling became part of the experience itself. Guests mingled, shared glasses of Voitis, took photographs and moved through the black-tie setting as conversations continued around the brand and the reveal. The relaxed but polished mood gave attendees a more direct feel of the lifestyle identity Austine & Partners is building around the whiskey.

The unveiling was also accompanied by conversations with Arise TV, where Austine & Partners Chairman Sandra Iyawa Somtochukwu, General Manager Amah Ayebaeneni Obioma, and Stanley Chibunna, popularly known as Funny Bone and now The Voitis Man, spoke about the thinking behind the reveal and the direction being shaped around Voitis.

Sandra stated that the moment reflects Austine & Partners’ intention to give the whiskey a stronger identity while keeping the product itself at the centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We want Voitis to build an identity people recognise and connect with, while keeping the quality and character of the whiskey at the centre of that experience,” Sandra said.

According to Amah, “The Voitis Man” gives Austine & Partners another way to communicate the character it has built around the single malt whiskey.

“The idea is to make the personality of Voitis easier to experience and remember wherever consumers encounter the brand,” Amah said.

That perspective also brings attention back to the person now expected to carry that identity publicly. With the unveiling complete, the focus moves from the idea behind “The Voitis Man” to how Funny Bone himself understands the role.

When asked during the Arise TV interview what he wants consumers to associate with “The Voitis Man,” Funny Bone said the role should feel genuine rather than manufactured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I want people to see something authentic. The personality should feel natural, relatable and true to what Voitis represents,” Funny Bone said.

The unveiling now gives Austine & Partners another platform to develop the Voitis story as the company strengthens the whiskey’s visibility and market presence across Nigeria and West Africa.