The Feed Is Not the Constitution

In much of Africa, Facebook has become the real public square, where news breaks, and where anger gets voiced. People complain constantly and specifically about corruption, police, and presidents who never seem to leave office. But that same square has quietly trained a particular kind of citizen fluent in outrage, largely untrained in rights.

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People know exactly what's wrong but don’t know what they're actually entitled to do about it.

That gap matters because complaining on a feed feels like participation without requiring the knowledge participation used to demand.

You don't need to know your constitution to type angry words under a post. You don't need to know that peaceful assembly is a protected right, not a favour the state can hand out or withhold, or that there's a legal process for challenging an election. The platform rewards the emotional reflex, the share, the viral clip, and does nothing to teach the civic mechanics underneath it. Millions grow up practised at expressing frustration and untrained in exercising rights, because no one around them, least of all the state, has taught them the difference.

In Uganda, criticism of President Museveni, in power since 1986, is constant on Facebook, and the government's answer has simply been to shut the platform down around elections, as it did ahead of the 2021 vote. That the state can switch off the country's main forum for dissent with barely a fight suggests many users treat it as a pressure valve, not as something tied to a right the government is legally bound to respect.

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In Angola, Facebook is where people mock the ruling MPLA, in power since 1975, and circulate footage of police breaking up gatherings. The reaction is usually anger or mockery, rarely an organised response. Angola's 2010 constitution explicitly protects freedom of assembly and expression, yet many citizens don't know that dispersing a peaceful gathering, or detaining someone over a critical post, can itself be unlawful. Incidents that might trigger legal challenges elsewhere generate a burst of commentary online and then fade.

Cameroon follows a similar pattern. Facebook is the main venue for criticism of President Biya, in power since 1982, and for documenting the Anglophone crisis, which has displaced hundreds of thousands since 2016. Footage of arrests and military operations spreads quickly and draws strong reaction, but rarely sustained advocacy, a reflection, in part, of a political history with no experience of a genuine multi-party transfer of power.

The same pattern shows at a larger scale in Nigeria. When fuel subsidies were removed in 2023, prices spiked overnight and Facebook filled with fury. Yet the outcry produced no sustained, organised response: no widespread legal challenges, no coordinated push through unions or courts, and the decision stood largely unchallenged outside the comment sections.

None of this is a coincidence. None of these four countries functions as a multi-party democracy in practice. Elections do happen, but the same leaders never really lose; opposition is boxed in, and courts and media rarely check executive power.

Complaint is supposed to be the first link in a chain where grievance leads to organising, organising builds pressure, pressure produces consequences at the ballot box or in court. Where that chain doesn't functionally exist, complaint has nowhere to go. It just circulates forever on Facebook, which didn't create that condition but gave millions of people a very loud room to be unaware in together, while the real levers of power stay out of reach.

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