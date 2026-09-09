Federal government reportedly enters secret ceasefire agreement with Boko Haram

The Federal Government has reportedly entered a secret ceasefire agreement with a Boko Haram faction led by Bakura Doro after years of attacks, according to The New Humanitarian.

The New Humanitarian reported that FG and Bakura Doro’s Boko Haram faction reached a secret ceasefire agreement.

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The truce reportedly began in June and was linked to efforts to free over 300 abducted civilians from Ngoshe, Borno State.

The Nigerian government has not publicly confirmed the reported agreement.

The deal has raised questions over whether negotiations can bring lasting peace or allow insurgents to regroup.

The Federal Government has reportedly entered into a secret ceasefire agreement with a faction of Boko Haram led by Ibrahim Bakura Doro, in a move that has allegedly contributed to a period of relative calm in parts of northeastern Nigeria.

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The development was reported by The New Humanitarian, which said the truce has been in place since June 2026 and was linked to efforts to secure the release of more than 300 civilians abducted from Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to the report, three sources with contacts among senior Boko Haram members confirmed that negotiations between the government and the insurgent faction resulted in the ceasefire. The sources said the agreement was expected to be extended.

The reported truce comes after years of attacks, abductions and violence by Boko Haram insurgents, which have affected communities across Borno and other parts of northeastern Nigeria since the group launched its insurgency in 2009.

The New Humanitarian reported that the negotiations were connected to the abduction of hundreds of residents from Ngoshe in March. The community, located near the Sambisa Forest area, has experienced repeated attacks by insurgents over the years.

The faction involved in the reported agreement is linked to Bakura Doro, one of the Boko Haram commanders who emerged as a major figure following the death of former Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau in 2021.

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Following Shekau’s death, Boko Haram splintered into different factions, with some groups continuing attacks independently while others aligned under new commanders. According to The New Humanitarian, several Boko Haram commanders, including Ali Ngulde, Alhaji Kale and Abubakar Sadiku Saidu, are believed to operate under Bakura Doro’s wider leadership structure.

Boko Haram

The report said the period of calm following the ceasefire has been noticeable in some communities that had previously experienced frequent attacks. However, it also raised concerns among some security experts and sources that insurgents could use the pause to regroup, strengthen their operations or move fighters and resources.

A key challenge highlighted in the report is whether Bakura Doro has enough control over the various Boko Haram factions to ensure that all fighters respect the agreement.

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The Nigerian government has not publicly confirmed the existence of a ceasefire agreement with the Boko Haram faction.

The reported deal comes amid Nigeria’s long-running battle against insurgency in the Northeast, where Boko Haram attacks have killed thousands of people, displaced millions and disrupted livelihoods for more than a decade.

Security operations by the Nigerian military and regional forces have weakened parts of the insurgency, but different armed groups continue to operate in parts of Borno, Yobe and neighbouring areas.