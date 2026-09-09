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She was told she was the best candidate, but her albinism stood in the way of the job she deserved

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 09:35 - 09 September 2026
Lady with albinism reveals she was denied a job despite being tthe most qualified.
A woman living with albinism reveals she lost a job opportunity despite being the most qualified candidate, saying her condition became the reason she was rejected.
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  • A woman with albinism said she was denied a job despite being the most qualified candidate.

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  • She shared the experience during an episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast.

  • She said she was told the organisation could not employ her because of her condition.

  • Her story highlights ongoing conversations around discrimination faced by people living with albinism. 

A woman living with albinism has shared how she lost a job opportunity despite being told she was the most qualified candidate, saying her condition became the reason she was not hired.

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She made the revelation during an episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, where she joined other people living with albinism to discuss their experiences with stigma, discrimination and the challenges they face in society.

Recounting her experience, she said she was initially unaware that her albinism would affect her chances of securing the role. However, after the recruitment process, she said she was informed that she was the strongest candidate for the position but the organisation decided not to employ her because of her condition. 

“I have been denied a job opportunity because I’m a woman with albinism. I was the most qualified. In fact, I was told,” she said.

She explained that the experience was one of the ways people living with albinism continue to face discrimination despite having the qualifications, skills and ability to perform their jobs. 

Her story formed part of a wider conversation on the podcast about the misconceptions and stereotypes people with albinism encounter, including assumptions about their abilities, appearance and place in society. 

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During the discussion, participants also spoke about challenges they have faced while growing up, including bullying, social stigma and discrimination in different areas of life. 

RELATED: Fans emotional as Nollywood star breaks down in tears after dropping son at school

People living with albinism have repeatedly highlighted workplace discrimination as one of the barriers they face, with some reporting that misconceptions about the condition affect their access to employment opportunities despite their qualifications. 

Research and advocacy reports have also documented how stigma and myths surrounding albinism can contribute to exclusion in workplaces and other areas of society. 

The woman’s account has renewed conversations about the need to judge people based on their skills, qualifications and abilities rather than physical appearance or misconceptions about albinism.

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