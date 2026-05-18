Pensioners earning below ₦70,000 to receive free healthcare under new federal government scheme

The National Pension Commission has launched a free healthcare scheme for low-income retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme, offering medical coverage to pensioners who earn less than ₦70,000 monthly.

PenCom has launched PenCare, a free healthcare scheme for pensioners earning below ₦70,000 monthly.

The pilot programme is limited to 30,000 retirees aged 60 and above under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Registration is already open through PenCom and participating Pension Fund Administrator platforms.

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The programme, called PenCare, is targeted at retirees who are at least 60 years old and receive monthly pensions of not more than ₦70,000 from their Pension Fund Administrators.

PenCom described the initiative as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, aimed at preserving the dignity, health, and well-being of elderly Nigerians who face mounting medical expenses on limited incomes.

The PenCare initiative aims to improve healthcare access for low-income retirees

The pilot phase will accommodate only 30,000 pensioners on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning eligible retirees are advised to register promptly.

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Registration has already commenced and can be completed by scanning a barcode published in national newspapers, or by visiting PenCom's official website as well as the websites of participating Pension Fund Administrators.

The timing of the initiative is significant. Nigeria's pension landscape has long been criticised for leaving retirees, particularly those in lower income brackets, without adequate welfare support after decades of service.

PenCom says the healthcare scheme is part of efforts to support vulnerable pensioners.

A monthly pension of ₦70,000, the upper limit for PenCare eligibility, translates to roughly ₦2,300 per day, an amount that makes consistent access to quality healthcare effectively impossible for most beneficiaries without additional support.

PenCom acknowledged this reality in its statement, noting that the programme is designed to address the growing healthcare challenges faced by pensioners with limited income. The Commission added that PenCare reflects its broader commitment to improving retiree welfare through enhanced healthcare access and financial security in retirement.

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Registration for the PenCare pilot programme has begun on a first-come, first-served basis.