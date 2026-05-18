unicef warns that a nigerian woman dies during childbirth every seven minutes

unicef warns that a nigerian woman dies during childbirth every seven minutes

One Nigerian woman dies every seven minutes during childbirth — UNICEF raises alarm

UNICEF says one Nigerian woman dies every seven minutes from childbirth or pregnancy-related complications, as concerns grow over the country’s worsening maternal healthcare crisis.

UNICEF says a woman dies every seven minutes during childbirth in Nigeria.

Nigeria records about 75,000 maternal deaths yearly.

Most deaths are linked to poor healthcare access and shortage of medical workers.

Northern Nigeria remains the worst affected region.

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The United Nations Children's Fund has raised fresh concerns over Nigeria’s maternal healthcare crisis, revealing that one Nigerian woman dies every seven minutes during childbirth or from pregnancy-related complications.

The alarming statistic was disclosed by UNICEF officials while highlighting the country’s worsening maternal mortality rate and the urgent need for improved healthcare services for pregnant women across Nigeria.

According to the agency, Nigeria records an estimated 75,000 maternal deaths every year, one of the highest figures globally.

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UNICEF said the deaths are largely preventable but continue due to weak healthcare infrastructure, shortage of trained health workers, poverty, poor emergency response systems, and limited access to quality maternal care, especially in rural communities.

Medical experts say many pregnant women still struggle to access hospitals with skilled birth attendants, while others are unable to afford proper antenatal care due to rising economic hardship.

The agency noted that severe bleeding after childbirth, infections, unsafe abortions, high blood pressure during pregnancy, and delayed emergency treatment remain some of the leading causes of maternal deaths in the country.

Northern Nigeria and conflict-affected areas continue to record the highest number of cases due to insecurity, displacement, and poor access to functioning healthcare facilities.

Health experts have repeatedly warned that the growing migration of Nigerian doctors and nurses abroad is also worsening the crisis.

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Over the past few years, thousands of healthcare workers have left Nigeria for better opportunities in countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, leaving many public hospitals understaffed and overwhelmed.

The latest warning from UNICEF comes at a time many Nigerians are already battling rising medical costs, inflation, and deteriorating healthcare conditions.

Reports from several government hospitals across the country have shown shortages of medical equipment, hospital beds, blood supplies, and essential drugs needed for safe deliveries and emergency maternal care.

Despite multiple interventions by both federal and state governments over the years, maternal mortality remains a major public health challenge in Nigeria.

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The Nigerian government has previously launched programmes aimed at improving primary healthcare services, training midwives, and reducing deaths during childbirth, particularly in underserved communities.

However, international health organisations insist that stronger investment in healthcare infrastructure, better welfare for medical workers, improved transportation systems, and increased public awareness are urgently needed to reduce the number of women dying during childbirth.

Globally, the United Nations says a woman dies every two minutes from pregnancy or childbirth complications, with sub-Saharan Africa accounting for the majority of cases worldwide.