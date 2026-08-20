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VIDEO: “We don’t need money, fix our roads” — Edo residents protest Benin-Agbor bypass

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 15:31 - 20 August 2026
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Benin residents protest the poor condition of the Benin-Agbor Bypass
Residents and motorists have protested the poor condition of the Benin-Agbor Bypass as traffic and muddy sections leave commuters stranded for hours. The protest comes as reconstruction of the wider Benin-Agbor-Asaba highway continues.
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  • Residents and motorists protested the poor condition of the Benin-Agbor Bypass in Edo State, calling for urgent repairs.

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  • Commuters reported severe delays, with one resident saying people had spent about four hours trying to get through the area. 

  • Reconstruction of the wider Benin-Agbor-Asaba highway is ongoing, with the concession company saying work continues on several sections and drainage improvements are being made. 

Residents and motorists in Edo State have protested the condition of the Benin-Agbor Bypass, calling for urgent action to make the road usable.

The protest took place on Thursday, August 20, as commuters faced heavy traffic and difficult driving conditions along the route.

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Videos from the scene showed several vehicles, including trucks, struggling through muddy portions of the road while protesters gathered to demand government intervention.

One protester appealed to the government to focus on fixing the road rather than offering financial assistance.

“APC, we no dey collect money. Make una do our road for us. Tinubu, we no need money, make una do our road for us,” he said.

The crowd also chanted, “All we are saying, give us good road.”

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Another resident said the situation had severely disrupted movement, claiming that commuters had spent about four hours on the route.

The demonstration adds to concerns about the condition of the Benin-Agbor corridor, a major route connecting communities and supporting movement between Edo and Delta states.

The protest comes while reconstruction of the wider Benin-Agbor-Asaba Expressway is underway.

Deep mud and large potholes make this section of the road extremely difficult for commuters and vehicles to pass safely.
Deep mud and large potholes make this section of the road extremely difficult for commuters and vehicles to pass safely.
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The Benin-Asaba Expressway Concession Company (BAECC), which is handling the project, said in June that construction had not been suspended or abandoned.

According to the company, work was continuing on several sections of the approximately 145-kilometre highway.

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It also said contractors were expanding and strengthening drainage infrastructure in areas where construction had contributed to temporary flooding. 

The project stretches from the Kings Square area of Benin City to the Summit Road Junction in Asaba and was officially launched in March 2025. 

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However, the ongoing project has not stopped complaints from road users facing difficult conditions on affected sections.

The protest also comes as the Edo State Government tackles road failures elsewhere in Benin City.

Motorists and pedestrians struggle to navigate the deep mud and poor driving conditions on Okhun Road.
Motorists and pedestrians struggle to navigate the deep mud and poor driving conditions on Okhun Road.

The government recently announced plans to rehabilitate Okhun Road, off Upper Siluko Road, after parts of the route deteriorated.

Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa said funds had been provided for the project in the 2026 budget and that procurement for the full rehabilitation had started.

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Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa.
Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa.

In the meantime, palliative work is being carried out to improve movement until comprehensive reconstruction can begin after the rainy season.

The latest protest shows that residents along the Benin-Agbor route are also seeking immediate relief, particularly as congestion and poor road conditions continue to make daily travel difficult.

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