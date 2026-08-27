Security operatives secured the scene after a violent clash in Ikola, Alimosho, claimed four lives and left several others injured.

Security operatives secured the scene after a violent clash in Ikola, Alimosho, claimed four lives and left several others injured.

Four killed after fight over stabbing sparked deadly unrest in Lagos community

Four people have been confirmed dead after a disagreement reportedly involving a Northerner and a former cult leader turned into a violent communal clash in Ikola, Alimosho, Lagos, leaving several others injured.

Four people were killed after a disagreement escalated into a violent communal clash in Ikola, Alimosho, Lagos.

The violence reportedly started after a Northerner allegedly stabbed a former cult leader.

Several people were injured while makeshift buildings were destroyed by fire during the unrest.

Security agencies have restored calm and launched an investigation into the incident.

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What started like an ordinary disagreement ended in tragedy on Thursday after four people lost their lives during a violent clash at Power Line Bus Stop in Ikola, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The incident reportedly started after a fight between a Northerner and a man said to be a former cult leader, before the situation spiralled into full-blown unrest that left several people injured and properties destroyed.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed the violence escalated so quickly that police officers from the Meiran Division had to call for reinforcement.

"What I know right now is that a Northerner stabbed a former leader of a cult group. This action triggered the riot that policemen from the Meiran Division had to call for reinforcement.

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"I can verify that one person is confirmed dead, with rumours of about three more deaths."

Residents gathered near the affected area after the unrest damaged makeshift structures and forced emergency responders into action.

Hours later, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the death toll had risen to four.

According to LASEMA's Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency received an emergency call around 1:52 p.m. about a fire outbreak in the area and immediately dispatched its response team, which arrived roughly 25 minutes later.

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"Preliminary assessment and engagement with residents at the scene indicate that the incident followed a disagreement that escalated into communal unrest.

"Regrettably, four adult males lost their lives and several others sustained various degrees of injuries."

Several makeshift structures were also burnt during the violence before firefighters from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service eventually brought the fire under control to stop it from spreading further.

Victims who sustained injuries received emergency treatment from the Agbado Oke-Odo Ambulance Service, the Nigerian Red Cross Society and other emergency responders.

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Security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), later launched a joint operation to restore peace in the community.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze that broke out during the violence and prevented it from spreading to nearby buildings.

The Chairman of Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area also visited the area to coordinate efforts with community leaders.

LASEMA said calm has now returned to Ikola and surrounding communities, although security operatives remain on ground to prevent another breakdown of law and order.

Residents have also been urged to avoid retaliation and stop sharing unverified information capable of worsening tensions.

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Authorities say investigations are already underway to determine what exactly led to the violence and everyone found responsible will be prosecuted.