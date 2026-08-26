Advertisement

Russian chess official dies at 36 after Nigeria trip as malaria is suspected

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 20:28 - 26 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Russian Chess Official Sergei Indeikin Dies After Nigeria Trip
Russian FIDE official Sergei Indeikin, 36, has died after falling seriously ill following a work trip to Abuja, with his family linking his death to severe malaria.
Advertisement

  • Sergei Indeikin, a 36-year-old FIDE operational manager and delegate, died after falling seriously ill following a work trip to Abuja.

Advertisement

  • His mother said he suffered a rapidly progressing, severe form of malaria, while his father said colleagues believed his symptoms were consistent with the disease.

  • FIDE confirmed his death after a “sudden illness” but has not publicly confirmed malaria as the cause of death.

Russian chess official Sergei Indeikin, a 36-year-old operational manager and delegate of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), has died after falling seriously ill following a work trip to Nigeria.

Indeikin was in Abuja in early August for the inaugural FIDE World Amateur Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships, which took place from August 1 to 8. FIDE's official coverage of the tournament lists him as a FIDE delegate at the event.

Advertisement
Indeikin at the FIDE World Amateur Rapid & Blitz Championship in Abuja
Indeikin at the FIDE World Amateur Rapid & Blitz Championship in Abuja

His death was announced by FIDE on August 23. The federation said Indeikin died following a “sudden illness” but did not identify the medical condition or state that he had contracted malaria.

Reports from Russian media subsequently linked his illness to severe malaria. According to Russian business newspaper RBC, Indeikin's mother, Tatiana Indeikina, said her son developed a severe form of malaria after returning from the work trip.

She said the illness progressed rapidly and that he was admitted to hospital in Perm after returning to Russia, but it was too late to save him.

“It was a very rapidly progressing illness. The most severe form,” Tatiana was quoted as saying by RBC.

Advertisement

His father, Alexander Indeikin, also told Argumenty i Fakty that his son's FIDE colleagues had described symptoms that appeared consistent with malaria. He said Indeikin travelled from Abuja to Uzbekistan after the tournament and began feeling unwell there. 

READ NEXT: Why the US CDC is extending malaria treatment from 3 to 5 days—and what it means for Nigerians

Indeikin then travelled to Moscow before continuing to Perm, where his condition worsened. An ambulance was called, and he was hospitalised, but doctors were unable to save him. 

Several Russian reports said Indeikin may have been bitten by a mosquito carrying malaria parasites while in Nigeria.

However, that specific account remains a reported explanation rather than an independently confirmed finding. FIDE has not publicly identified malaria as the cause of death. 

Advertisement

The case has drawn attention to malaria because Nigeria remains one of the countries carrying the world's heaviest malaria burden. 

The World Health Organisation has identified malaria as a major public-health problem, while its Africa office reported that Nigeria accounted for 27% of the global malaria burden and 31% of global malaria deaths in figures cited from the 2024 World Malaria Report. 

READ ALSO: 6 African countries without the malaria parasite

Indeikin's role in international chess

Sergei Indeikin
Sergei Indeikin
Advertisement

Indeikin had worked at FIDE events since 2021 and became part of the federation's operational team responsible for organising major international competitions.

FIDE said he worked behind the scenes at World Championship matches, World Cups, Candidates tournaments, World Rapid and Blitz Championships and other competitions. 

READ NEXT: Fake malaria drugs are everywhere: 7 simple ways Nigerians can spot them instantly

His final assignment in Nigeria was a significant one for the African chess community.

The Abuja championship was the first FIDE World Amateur Rapid and Blitz Championship staged in Africa. It brought amateur players from around the world to Nigeria and was organised by FIDE in partnership with the Nigeria Chess Federation

Advertisement
Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, President of the Nigeria Chess Federation, speaking at the FIDE World Amateur Rapid & Blitz Championship in Abuja
Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, President of the Nigeria Chess Federation, speaking at the FIDE World Amateur Rapid & Blitz Championship in Abuja

Indeikin attended the opening ceremony alongside Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, President of the Nigeria Chess Federation; Prince Adewole Adeyinka, Vice President of the federation; and Olalekan Adeyemi, FIDE Vice President and chief arbiter of the championships. 

The tournament also produced a historic Nigerian success, with 14-year-old Ekunke Odey Goodness winning the inaugural FIDE World Amateur Rapid Championship after scoring nine points from 11 rounds.

14-year-old Ekunke Odey Goodness won the inaugural FIDE World Amateur Rapid Championship after scoring nine points from 11 rounds.
14-year-old Ekunke Odey Goodness won the inaugural FIDE World Amateur Rapid Championship after scoring nine points from 11 rounds.

The championships concluded on August 8, with Indeikin still listed among the officials at the closing ceremony.

Advertisement

Indeikin is survived by his wife and daughter.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Russian chess official dies at 36 after Nigeria trip as malaria is suspected
News
26.08.2026
Russian chess official dies at 36 after Nigeria trip as malaria is suspected
Governor Adeleke's son says he doesn't want his father to be president despite "good heart"
Entertainment
26.08.2026
Governor Adeleke's son says he doesn't want his father to be president despite "good heart"
Energy Firm launches innovation ecosystem development programme in Nigeria
Metro
26.08.2026
Energy Firm launches innovation ecosystem development programme in Nigeria
Ghana rejects MTN's ₦2.4 billion offer to help xenophobia victims, says it has enough funding
News
26.08.2026
Ghana rejects MTN's ₦2.4 billion offer to help xenophobia victims, says it has enough funding
Billionaire Okoya’s son, SirRaheem, announces professional exit from music
Entertainment
26.08.2026
Billionaire Okoya’s son, SirRaheem, announces professional exit from music
Man opens fire at Kano wedding guests over loud music, kills one, injures three
News
26.08.2026
Man opens fire at Kano wedding guests over loud music, kills one, injures three