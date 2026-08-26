Russian chess official dies at 36 after Nigeria trip as malaria is suspected

Russian FIDE official Sergei Indeikin, 36, has died after falling seriously ill following a work trip to Abuja, with his family linking his death to severe malaria.

Sergei Indeikin, a 36-year-old FIDE operational manager and delegate, died after falling seriously ill following a work trip to Abuja.

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His mother said he suffered a rapidly progressing, severe form of malaria, while his father said colleagues believed his symptoms were consistent with the disease.

FIDE confirmed his death after a “sudden illness” but has not publicly confirmed malaria as the cause of death.

Russian chess official Sergei Indeikin, a 36-year-old operational manager and delegate of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), has died after falling seriously ill following a work trip to Nigeria.

Indeikin was in Abuja in early August for the inaugural FIDE World Amateur Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships, which took place from August 1 to 8. FIDE's official coverage of the tournament lists him as a FIDE delegate at the event.

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Indeikin at the FIDE World Amateur Rapid & Blitz Championship in Abuja

His death was announced by FIDE on August 23. The federation said Indeikin died following a “sudden illness” but did not identify the medical condition or state that he had contracted malaria.

Reports from Russian media subsequently linked his illness to severe malaria. According to Russian business newspaper RBC, Indeikin's mother, Tatiana Indeikina, said her son developed a severe form of malaria after returning from the work trip.

She said the illness progressed rapidly and that he was admitted to hospital in Perm after returning to Russia, but it was too late to save him.

“It was a very rapidly progressing illness. The most severe form,” Tatiana was quoted as saying by RBC.

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His father, Alexander Indeikin, also told Argumenty i Fakty that his son's FIDE colleagues had described symptoms that appeared consistent with malaria. He said Indeikin travelled from Abuja to Uzbekistan after the tournament and began feeling unwell there.

Indeikin then travelled to Moscow before continuing to Perm, where his condition worsened. An ambulance was called, and he was hospitalised, but doctors were unable to save him.

Several Russian reports said Indeikin may have been bitten by a mosquito carrying malaria parasites while in Nigeria.

However, that specific account remains a reported explanation rather than an independently confirmed finding. FIDE has not publicly identified malaria as the cause of death.

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The case has drawn attention to malaria because Nigeria remains one of the countries carrying the world's heaviest malaria burden.

The World Health Organisation has identified malaria as a major public-health problem, while its Africa office reported that Nigeria accounted for 27% of the global malaria burden and 31% of global malaria deaths in figures cited from the 2024 World Malaria Report.

READ ALSO: 6 African countries without the malaria parasite

Indeikin's role in international chess

Sergei Indeikin

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Indeikin had worked at FIDE events since 2021 and became part of the federation's operational team responsible for organising major international competitions.

FIDE said he worked behind the scenes at World Championship matches, World Cups, Candidates tournaments, World Rapid and Blitz Championships and other competitions.

His final assignment in Nigeria was a significant one for the African chess community.

The Abuja championship was the first FIDE World Amateur Rapid and Blitz Championship staged in Africa. It brought amateur players from around the world to Nigeria and was organised by FIDE in partnership with the Nigeria Chess Federation .

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Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, President of the Nigeria Chess Federation, speaking at the FIDE World Amateur Rapid & Blitz Championship in Abuja

Indeikin attended the opening ceremony alongside Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, President of the Nigeria Chess Federation; Prince Adewole Adeyinka, Vice President of the federation; and Olalekan Adeyemi, FIDE Vice President and chief arbiter of the championships.

The tournament also produced a historic Nigerian success, with 14-year-old Ekunke Odey Goodness winning the inaugural FIDE World Amateur Rapid Championship after scoring nine points from 11 rounds.

14-year-old Ekunke Odey Goodness won the inaugural FIDE World Amateur Rapid Championship after scoring nine points from 11 rounds.

The championships concluded on August 8, with Indeikin still listed among the officials at the closing ceremony.

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