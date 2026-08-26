A mother and her 2-year-old daughter died after being struck by lightning in South Florida.

A mother and her 2-year-old daughter died after being struck by lightning in South Florida.

Mother and 2-year-old daughter killed by lightning strike while fleeing Florida thunderstorm

A 31-year-old mother, Kenya Glasgow, and her 2-year-old daughter, Kennedi, tragically died after being struck by lightning during a storm in Margate, Florida.

A 31-year-old woman, Kenya Glasgow, and her two-year-old daughter, Kennedi, died after a lightning strike in Florida.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident happened during a thunderstorm in Margate, Florida.

Emergency responders performed CPR and rushed both victims to separate hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

The woman’s husband described the loss of his wife and daughter as devastating.

A 31-year-old mother and her two-year-old daughter have died after being struck by lightning during a thunderstorm in Florida, United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident happened in Margate, Florida, on Sunday afternoon when emergency responders received reports that two people had been struck by lightning near Northwest First Street.

The victims were identified as Kenya Glasgow and her daughter, Kennedi.

According to local reports, witnesses heard a loud lightning strike during the storm before discovering the mother and child lying on the ground near their vehicle.

A neighbour, Prince Moody, said he heard the strike and rushed outside after noticing something unusual. He then contacted emergency services and tried to assist.

Margate Police and Fire Rescue officers responded to the scene at about 2:30 p.m. and immediately began life-saving efforts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya was taken to North Broward Medical Center, while her daughter was transported with a police escort to Broward Health Medical Center. Both were later pronounced dead.

The victims were reportedly returning home when the lightning struck during the thunderstorm.

Kenya’s husband, Kameron Glasgow, mourned the loss of his wife and daughter, describing his wife as someone with “the biggest heart in the world.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Margate Police Department said the incident was under investigation.

Lightning strikes can cause severe injuries or death because the electrical current from a strike can affect the heart, brain and nervous system. Although most lightning incidents are not fatal, authorities advise people to seek shelter indoors during thunderstorms and avoid exposed outdoor areas.