7 things that can damage your eyesight

7 things that can damage your eyesight

2 million Nigerians are living with avoidable blindness — 7 things that can damage your eyesight

More than 2 million Nigerians live with avoidable blindness. Here are 7 things that can damage your eyesight, from cataracts and glaucoma to smoking and UV rays.

More than 2 million Nigerians are living with avoidable blindness, ophthalmologists have warned, with cataracts among the major causes of preventable vision loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cataracts, glaucoma, diabetes, smoking, UV exposure and unsafe eye treatments can all threaten your eyesight, while some forms of vision loss can be prevented or treated when detected early.

The Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria is providing more than 500 free cataract surgeries, alongside eye examinations, glasses and medication for eligible beneficiaries.

The Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria (OSN) has warned that more than two million Nigerians are living with avoidable blindness, with cataracts accounting for a significant share of the cases.

The warning came from the society’s Vice-President, Prof. Abubakar Rafindadi, at a press briefing ahead of its 51st Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference in Abuja.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said Nigeria still has not reached the cataract surgery rate needed to significantly reduce the burden of avoidable blindness.

To help reduce the burden, OSN is conducting a humanitarian eye-care outreach in Abuja, with plans to perform more than 500 free cataract surgeries.

The exercise began on August 27 and is scheduled to run through August 28, with a possible extension to August 29 if necessary at the following facilities: University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Federal Medical Centre, Asokoro, Asokoro District Hospital and Mararaba General Hospital

The programme also includes comprehensive eye examinations, with prescription glasses and essential medications provided to patients who need them.

That said, here are seven things that can damage your eyesight and what you should know about them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Leaving cataracts untreated

Ophthalmologists performing cataract surgery. Cataract is one of the major causes of avoidable blindness.

A cataract occurs when the normally clear lens inside the eye becomes cloudy. It can cause blurry or hazy vision, faded colours, glare and difficulty seeing at night.

Ageing is the most common risk factor, but diabetes, smoking, previous eye injuries, prolonged exposure to sunlight and some medicines can also increase the risk.

Cataracts are treatable, and eyesight can be restored through surgery where the cloudy lens is removed and replaced with an artificial one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The danger is allowing progressively poor vision to become normal because you assume it is simply part of getting older.

2. Ignoring blurred vision

Regular eye examinations can help detect conditions that threaten vision before significant sight loss occurs.

Sometimes poor eyesight is caused by a refractive error rather than an irreversible eye disease.

Myopia makes distant objects difficult to see, while hyperopia can affect near vision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Astigmatism can produce blurred or distorted vision, and presbyopia makes it harder to focus on nearby objects as people age.

These problems are often correctable with properly prescribed glasses or contact lenses. That is why persistent difficulty seeing clearly should not simply be ignored or treated with somebody else’s glasses.

3. Glaucoma can steal your sight unnoticed

Glaucoma can damage the optic nerve without obvious symptoms in its early stages.

Glaucoma damages the optic nerve, which carries visual information from the eye to the brain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of its biggest dangers is that it can develop without noticeable symptoms, particularly in its early stages. By the time vision loss becomes obvious, some of the damage may already be permanent.

4. Poorly controlled diabetes and high blood pressure

High blood pressure (hypertension) is rapidly increasing in Nigeria, affecting roughly 30–36% of adults, or over 27 million people, with cases surging among young adults

Diabetes can damage the small blood vessels supplying the retina, causing diabetic retinopathy. The condition may initially produce few or no symptoms but can eventually cause severe visual impairment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Long-term uncontrolled high blood pressure can also damage the blood vessels in the retina and contribute to vision problems.

Keeping blood sugar and blood pressure under control is therefore part of protecting your eyesight, not just your heart and other organs.

5. Smoking

Smoking is one of the risk factors for developing eye defects

Smoking can harm more than your lungs. It is associated with an increased risk of several eye conditions, including cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. The risks become particularly important as people grow older.

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Too much unprotected sunlight

Wear sunglasses to shied your eyes

Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation can also affect your sight.

Long-term UV exposure is associated with cataracts and other eye problems. Wearing sunglasses that provide adequate UVA and UVB protection and using a broad-brimmed hat when spending extended periods outdoors can reduce exposure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunglasses should therefore be more than a fashion accessory. What matters is whether they offer proper UV protection.

7. Unsafe eye treatments and injuries

One of the most preventable causes of serious eye damage is putting unverified substances or medicines into the eyes.

The OSN has warned Nigerians against harmful traditional eye treatments and unregulated substances, saying some practices can result in permanent vision loss. Rafindadi called for greater public education and collaboration with traditional medicine practitioners to prevent dangerous treatments.

Self-medicating with eye drops can also be risky, particularly when steroid-containing products are used without medical supervision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eye injuries are another preventable threat. People working with chemicals, machinery, construction equipment or other hazardous materials should use appropriate protective eyewear.

READ NEXT: Improve your eyesight with these simple habits

Early care can make a difference

Nigeria is expanding efforts to bring eye care closer to communities. The Federal Government says more than 2,220 primary healthcare workers across 16 states have been trained to conduct basic vision screening and refer patients when necessary.

It is also targeting at least five million free spectacles and 25,000 free cataract surgeries nationwide by the end of 2027. But government programmes cannot replace individual action.