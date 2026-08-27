UK court reveals charges against Poco Lee as Nigerian dancer faces five counts

A UK court has confirmed five sexual offence charges against Nigerian dancer Poco Lee, who remains in custody.

Poco Lee faces five charges, including two counts of rape and one count of attempted rape.

The alleged offences are reported to have taken place in east London on July 23.

He is due back at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 15 and remains presumed innocent.

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Nigerian dancer and entertainer Poco Lee has been formally charged in the United Kingdom, with Snaresbrook Crown Court in London confirming the exact nature of the allegations against him for the first time since reports of his arrest surfaced earlier this month.

According to court administrator James Baker, Poco Lee, real name Iweh Pascal Odinaka, has been charged with one count of attempted rape, two counts of rape, and two counts of assault by penetration, five charges in total. A strict reporting restriction has been placed on the case to protect the identity of the complainant, in line with the UK's Sexual Offences Amendment Act 1992.

Poco Lee

The alleged offences are reported to have taken place in Tower Hamlets, east London, on July 23. Poco Lee had travelled to the UK earlier that month for the Davido and Friends concert at Crystal Palace Bowl on August 14, where he was seen alongside Davido and other entertainers, though no verified connection has been established between the event and the charges against him.

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He first appeared before Thames Magistrates' Court on August 18, after which his case was transferred to Snaresbrook Crown Court. He is scheduled to appear again on September 15, 2026, for a plea and trial preparation hearing, where he is expected to formally enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

The formal charges follow weeks of unconfirmed reports and speculation, beginning in mid-August when Benjamin Kuti, a Nigerian community leader in the UK known as Oluomo of Derby, first confirmed that Poco Lee was in custody. Kuti said he intended to attend the court proceedings in support of the Nigerian community in the UK.

Poco Lee

Separately, Texas-based Nigerian rapper Ms Jorji publicly alleged that Poco Lee had attempted to sexually assault her and a friend during an incident in Dallas roughly two years ago, a claim unrelated to the UK charges and not independently verified by any court.

In a statement issued days ago, Poco Lee's management, signed by Adedoyin Faleye, urged the public not to treat the allegations as proof of guilt, stressing that the case remains before the courts. Poco Lee remains in custody and is legally presumed innocent unless and until the court determines otherwise.

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